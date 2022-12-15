The Carter Treatment Center is In-Network with Aetna™ and BlueCross® BlueShield®

The Carter Treatment Center, a leading drug and alcohol rehab center in Georgia, is now in-network with both Aetna™ and BlueCross® BlueShield®, which will help make its addiction treatments more affordable to people with these insurance carriers.

CUMMING, Ga., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carter Treatment Center, one of the leading drug and alcohol rehab centers in Georgia, is now in-network with both Aetna™ and BlueCross® BlueShield®. People who are covered with healthcare insurance policies from these companies can now benefit from addiction treatments provided by The Carter Treatment Center with higher affordability. Based on the type of coverage plan held, a patient could see significantly reduced out-of-pocket costs for some of the rehab center's addiction treatment options.

The Carter Treatment Center (PRNewswire)

Aetna and BlueCross BlueShield are two of the country's largest medical and healthcare insurance providers. Employers in all industries often purchase policies from either insurance company to cover their employees. Both insurance companies also sell plans that can be purchased individually.

As an official in-network partner with Aetna and BlueCross BlueShield, The Carter Treatment Center has negotiated discounted contracts with each insurance provider. The discounted rates can effectively pass cost savings to the patient. Insurance coverage from Aetna or BlueCross BlueShield can help reduce the out-of-pocket costs for all types of care options, therapies, and treatment programs, such as intensive outpatient treatments to co-occurring disorder treatments. It is possible for some patients to only pay small deductibles or co-pay amounts for the excellent rehab treatments provided by The Carter Treatment Center.

The National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers has granted membership to The Carter Treatment Center for its high-quality care and dedication to ensuring patient safety. It is also accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.

The Carter Treatment Center is also in-network or works with Humana®, COBRA, Cigna®, and MultiPlan®, among many others. The center also offers financing options to make rehab treatments even more affordable, especially for people who do not have adequate insurance coverage.

For more information about Aetna and BlueCross BlueShield, interested parties can visit https://www.aetna.com/individuals-families.html and https://www.bcbs.com/, respectively. More information about the drug and alcohol rehab services of The Carter Treatment Center in Georgia can be found at https://www.thecartertreatmentcenter.com/.

