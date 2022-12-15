Ace Agency Expands to Nashville Market with New Office

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Agency, a rapidly growing live marketing and event staffing agency in North America, has expanded its operations with a new office in Nashville, Tennessee. Ace Agency will maintain their Las Vegas-based office and expects the Nashville-based office to further support its growing client base in the South, Midwest, and Northeast.

"As trade shows and conferences rebound following the pandemic, it was the right time to expand our operations," said Ace Agency Director of Operations Tara Paulin. "We look forward to establishing ourselves in the Nashville community and proving why we are one of the fastest growing live marketing and event staffing agencies in North America."

Ace Agency prides itself on providing the best brand ambassadors, event staffing services, atmosphere models, and complete trade show staffing services. Our friendly promotional models have proven capabilities to immerse consumers in your brand and generate interactive excitement. Most importantly, they educate your audience on important brand attributes and visibility, generate leads, and increase potential sales.

"Hiring Ace Agency has a proven ability to improve the ROI on your sales& marketing and accelerate your marketing efforts," Ms. Paulin continued. "With our database of over 40,000+ talented professionals and growing, Ace can custom fit the right models to maximize the conversion on your service or products. We are excited about our expansion in Nashville and look forward to working with our growing roster of Southeast clients in 2023 and beyond.

About ACE Agency

Ace Agency is a live event marketing and event staffing agency with a proven track record of increasing lead generation and client sales. With offices in Nashville, TN, and Las Vegas, NV, the Ace Models talent network has over 40,000+ experienced models throughout the United States to ensure the best brand recognition and trade show success. Visit acemodels.com .

