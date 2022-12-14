EXPERTS CONVERGE TO CHART PATH AHEAD FOR WEDDING INDUSTRY AT SAN JUAN MARRIOTT RESORT & STELLARIS CASINO

In a session titled Traditions, Trends & New Inspirations for Destination Weddings, industry experts gathered to discuss the state of the industry and why Puerto Rico provides the ideal getaway for a destination wedding and honeymoon.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International in the Caribbean and Latin America recently partnered with Wish Upon a Wedding, a non-profit organization that grants weddings and vow renewals to couples facing serious illness or life-altering health circumstances, to bring together top meeting and event experts to discuss the future of the industry. Combined with an immersive itinerary exploring the diverse destination wedding offerings of Marriott International's portfolio in Puerto Rico, the group came together in the newly renovated ballroom at the San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino. In a panel discussion titled Traditions, Trends & New Inspirations for Destination Weddings, these experts uncovered new trends guiding the industry and shared insights into destination weddings and why an island like Puerto Rico will be especially popular in the year ahead.

The panel was moderated by Maya Jain, Founder of Tyrian Purple Consulting and Wish Upon a Wedding NY Committee Chair, and included Tara Consolati, Founder of Tara Consolati Events and Wish Upon a Wedding NY Committee Treasurer; Marina Luri-Clark, Founder of Marina Luri Events; Courtney Armbrust, Founder of Meridian Events; Joy Locke, Founder of LOCKE Projects; Ana Agosto, owner of Puerto Rican wedding and event coordination company Ana Agosto Events and Glenmarie Perez, Social Sales Manager at San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino. Among the key findings were:

Destination Weddings – 25% of a Billion-Dollar Industry

The global destination wedding market is growing exponentially, expected to increase from $21.43 billion in 2022 to $64.01 billion by 2026. A full one in four US couples are now opting for this type of celebration in a trend that shows no sign of slowing down. This is in part due to a majority of the planned 2022 celebrations being rescheduled events from the last two years in addition to, couples who became engaged during the pandemic. Puerto Rico is an especially popular choice and since it is a US territory, Americans don't even need to bring passports, exchange currency, or upgrade their cell phone plans. Couples feel a world away without the hassle that comes along with getting married in another country.

Weddings for a New Generation

When it comes to planning a wedding, the members of Generation Z and even younger Millennials are prioritizing things a bit differently than their parents did, and understanding what they care about will help define what comes next for planners and event specialists. The group was in agreement that in true Gen Z fashion, the cohort is embracing wedding concepts that are highly personalized and unique. This is resulting in smaller ceremonies, an emphasis on conservation and sustainability, and doing away with a registry altogether and asking for donations to an organization of the couple's choice as a gift.

Small Ceremonies

Eco-Conscious Decisions

Charitable Registries

Experiential Packages for a New Generation

The panel discussion led into a further analysis of how destinations in general and hotels and resorts in particular, can meet these changing needs. The group placed an emphasis on how properties need strong vendor ties as they are critically important to the destination event planning process. They agreed that proposal packages and experiential guest itineraries can be a great first step.

Proposal Packages

Experiential Guest Itineraries

Puerto Rico – A Domestic Destination

When the question was posed to the group, why get married in Puerto Rico, Ana Agosto, owner of Puerto Rican wedding and event coordination company Ana Agosto Events added, "Destination weddings allow you to spend more time with family and friends and since the tropical destination is just a domestic flight away, the island is the perfect domestic destination to reconnect and celebrate life and love."

Why Puerto Rico ?

Top Venues on the Island San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve AC Hotel by Marriott San Juan Condado La Concha Renaissance San Juan Resort

The resort allows guests to take advantage of a recent $20-million renovation, including its new 7,000 sqft Grand Ballroom and pays homage to the Puerto Rican landscape, making it the perfect back drop for any celebration or event. Regardless of the guest desire, a private beachfront wedding, beautiful sundeck garden ceremony or a big ballroom event, we have the resort has the perfect option their special day.

The Reserve is located on the Island's northern shores and features an array of event spaces and amenities required for unforgettable celebrations. Top spaces include The Surf Ballroom, is a large event area with floor to ceiling windows that provide panoramic views of the beach and Spa Botánico, a luxury sanctuary set amongst the site's 100-year-old Ficus tree which allows guests to experience events that are heightened and harmonized by nature.

Providing flexible and elegant event spaces, this hotel can offer a reception of up to 200 guests at Bar.C.lona Rooftop, alongside intimate to large business or social events.

The beachfront resort provides over 25,000 square feet of space and 10,000 square feet of outdoor space, all with one of a kind ocean and city views. The stunning Perla venue a unique space with a shell floating amidst ocean waves overlooking the Atlantic Ocean from every angle.

As a continuation of their partnership with Wish Upon a Wedding, Marriott International in the Caribbean and Latin American will be providing several auction prizes for the organizations annual gala as well as continuing to partner with the organization as they work to grant wishes for couples facing serious illness or life-altering health circumstances.

For those looking to listen to the full panel discussion, a recording is available here for download. Additionally a full breakdown of each Marriott property's event capabilities can be found here, along with imagery from the on site experience here, courtesy of Dani Fine Photography.

