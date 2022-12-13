LOCAL AUTO DEALERS KICK OFF WINTER COAT DRIVE TO HELP AREA KIDS IN NEED

$100,000 Already Pledged

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over $100,000 has been pledged by local automobile dealers across metro New York to provide children with brand-new warm coats this winter. Working with Operation Warm, the kick-off event took place last week at East Hills Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in Greenvale, New York. Mark Schienberg, president of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, which organizes the coat drive each year, was joined by the dealership's president Oliver Brodlieb who welcomed representatives from some of the charities who will be receiving coats for the children in their care.

CARS FOR COATS: Over $100,000 has been pledged by local automobile dealers across metro New York to provide warm winter coats for kids. (From l to r) Principal Quinton Dupree of the The Academy Charter School; Mark Schienberg, president of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association; Dawn West, Vice Chair of the Board Academy Charter Schools; and Oliver Brodlieb, president of the East Hills Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, and children from The Academy Charter School. (PRNewswire)

"This year metro New York's franchised new car dealers will raise over $100,000 to help keep children in need warm."

"Each year, local franchised new car dealers come together to donate warmth with brand-new winter coats for children throughout New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and the Lower Hudson Valley. Participating dealers raise money from each car sold in their dealership, as well as donate thousands of dollars more," said Mark Schienberg, president of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association.

This year local franchised new car retailers expect to raise over $100,000 to help keep children in need warm on their way to and from school. Charities receiving coats for children in their care include The Boys & Girls Clubs, The Academy Charter Schools, Catholic Charities of Long Island and the National Council of Jewish Women, and many more.

"I'd like to thank all the charitable organizations and school representatives who are here today. Your dedication to providing love and support to those children in your care is an inspiration to us all and it is seeing the young people who you help that makes this all so worthwhile," said Oliver Brodlieb, president of East Hills Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram.

With over 550,000 children living in poverty in the metro New York area, many of them in desperate need of warm winter coats, GNYADA members have collected, purchased, and donated more than 80,000 warm winter coats over the past decade.

"The Academy Charter School extends an immeasurable thank you to the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association for their generous donation of coats to the Academy Charter School. Your generosity and support will bring tremendous joy, and "warmth" to the members of our student body. Thanks again," Dawn West, The Academy Charter School, Vice-Chair, Board of Directors.

"To every one of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association and the local new car dealerships for providing these incredible coats to our kids of Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club. Our kids will be warm, happy, and appreciative during the holiday season," Michelle Gallucci, Youth Development Director for Grades K-5, Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club.

"We are so incredibly grateful to the GNYADA for providing over 400 brand new coats to Catholic Charities of Long Island. So many children from our various programs will benefit from this wonderful and unexpected gift," Jennifer Regan Haight, Director of Development & Communications, Catholic Charities Long Island.

"We are so appreciative of the generosity of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association for the coats they are providing for NCJW Peninsula and South Shore Sections Back 2 School Store. Your gift will be given to the underserved children at our event. We are so excited to see the smiles on the faces of the children. Thank you for making a difference in the lives of the children and families we both care so much about," Hope Coleman, Board Member, National Council of Jewish Women.

"We are grateful for all the local franchised auto dealers in the greater New York area who took part in this year's Winter Coat Drive. Collectively you have helped thousands of area children stay warm with a brand-new winter coat," said Grace Sica, Executive Director of Operation Warm. "Your commitment to this vital cause is testimony to your dedication to the communities in which you live and work," she continued.

About Operation Warm

Operation Warm is a national nonprofit that manufactures brand-new, high-quality coats and shoes for children in need. Operation Warm partners with compassionate individuals, community organizations, and corporations across North America to provide emotional warmth, confidence to socialize and succeed, and hope for a brighter future by using the gift as a catalyst for community connection. www.operationwarm.org

About GNYADA

Headquartered in Whitestone, N.Y, the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association represents 444 franchised automobile dealerships in the metro area of New York, generating $62.2 billion in new vehicle sales, $2.7 billion in taxes and supporting 65,500 New Yorkers. The Association was established in 1910 and has continued to serve the needs of the industry ever since. GNYADA organizes the New York International Automobile Show – the largest auto show in North America – each spring, in Manhattan's Jacob Javits Convention Center. www.gnyada.com

