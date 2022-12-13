It's back! 1-800-GOT-JUNK?'s list of weird junk finds in 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The results are in! The World's Largest Junk Removal Company, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? is unveiling their annual list of weird junk items!

1-800-GOT-JUNK? Truck Team Member (CNW Group/1-800-GOT-JUNK?) (PRNewswire)

Let's face it, we all have junk that piles up in our homes. There are typical items such as broken appliances or outdated electronics, but then there are those items that are so unbelievably weird you don't know how they ever came to be in your possession. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? has seen it all. With over 160 franchise locations across the United States, Canada, and Australia, their teams come across weird and wacky items every day.

Picking the most bizarre junk items wasn't easy, but after careful consideration the list was narrowed down to the Top 10 Weirdest Junk Finds of 2022.

1-800-GOT-JUNK? has been making junk disappear for 33 years. They pride themselves on their exceptional customer service and their professional, friendly teams. Whether you have traditional junk items, or something wacky and strange, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? makes junk removal quick and easy, all you have to do is point.

About 1-800-GOT-JUNK?

North America and Australia . For more information, visit 1-800-GOT-JUNK? pioneered an industry that brings people and businesses relief by making their junk disappear. Whether it's a pile of household junk in the garage or a warehouse full of office furnishings, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? removes it for you. With the help of their friendly, uniformed team members, convenient services, and customer first philosophy, they make the ordinary business of junk removal exceptional. They recycle the recyclables and donate the donatables when possible. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? was founded in 1989 and now operates in over 160 locations throughoutand. For more information, visit www.1800gotjunk.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 1-800-GOT-JUNK?