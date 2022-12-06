SMArtX Advisory Solutions Reaches Milestone of 280 Asset Managers Offered Through its Model Marketplace

Davidson Investment Advisors, Hotchkis & Wiley, Lyrical Asset Management, and Oak Ridge Investments Are the Most Recent Firms to Add Strategies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), announced 8 strategies have joined the SMArtX platform, offered by four leading asset management firms. The additions bring the total number of strategies to 1,111 from 280 of the world's leading asset managers.

Davidson Investment Advisors, Lyrical Asset Management, and Oak Ridge Investments are new to the SMArtX platform, adding a combined seven strategies, while Hotchkis & Wiley added their International Value ADR strategy.

"SMArtX is proud to round out another year of deepening the pool of investment managers on its UMA platform," said Evan Rapoport, Founder and CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "While the broad markets have come off their October lows, there are still significant tax harvesting opportunities that can be maximized through tax harvesting technology and a platform with a breadth of options for reallocating capital as we go into 2023."

The full list of new strategies includes:

SMArtX's continued growth is driven by two main applications of its technology: the off-the-shelf TAMP offering, which is built using SMArtX Advisory Solutions' proprietary UMA technology, and the ability to further deploy that tailored UMA technology through APIs to meet the mandates of large enterprises, RIA platforms, and hybrid broker-dealers.

"The chaotic economic and geo-political environment has widened market inefficiencies and created investment opportunities across the globe," said Jonathan Pincus, President and COO of SMArtX. "By enabling access to over 1,100 strategies with the click of a button, SMArtX provides advisors some of the tools to take advantage of these opportunities across locations and asset classes in a seamless, hyper-efficient way."

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'). SMArtX's API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking wider selection of investment product and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts. SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com

