InventHelp Inventor Develops Backup Braking System for Commercial Trailers (HOF-258)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional truck driver and I thought there should be a way to stop a trailer on a steep hill if the brakes fail," said an inventor, from Baytown, Texas, "so I invented the SAVE LIVES. My design enables you to lock the wheels and slow the truck to prevent accidents and damage."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides backup braking action for large commercial vehicles in runaway situations involving lost brakes. In doing so, it enhances safety. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for commercial vehicle operators and trucking companies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HOF-258, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp