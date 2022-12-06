Grenova Earns ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 Certification as Part of Its Mission to Manufacture Green Technology that Makes Laboratories More Sustainable

Grenova Earns ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 Certification as Part of Its Mission to Manufacture Green Technology that Makes Laboratories More Sustainable

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grenova, creator of the laboratory industry's only patented technology for washing and reusing plastic consumables, announced today that it has earned ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 certification as part of the company's mission to make laboratories around the world sustainable, resilient, cost-effective, and highly efficient.

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) develops and publishes global quality standards for a wide range of industries from manufacturing to healthcare. The ISO 9001:2015 standard provides organizations like Grenova with guidelines for creating a comprehensive, process-based Quality Management System (QMS). ISO 13485:2016 establishes quality guidelines related to the highly regulated medical device industry. After a rigorous and valuable credentialing process, Grenova is proud to hold certifications in both of these ISO standards. In addition, Grenova is dedicated to continually improving upon its ISO-compliant QMS and consistently delivering the highest quality products and services to customers.

"Grenova's ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 certification demonstrates our steadfast commitment to an effective quality management system at every level of the organization," said Ali Safavi, founder and CEO of Grenova. "We stand firmly behind our partner promise to provide green technology and customer care that empowers labs to wash and reuse their plastic consumables without impacting accuracy of results, equipment, or operations. To make this possible, a strong infrastructure with ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 certification is mission critical."

In addition to earning ISO certifications, Grenova recently received the Sustainable Product of the Year award at the Lab Innovations Conference in Birmingham, United Kingdom, and the Startup of the Year award by Sales and Marketing Professionals in Science (SAMPS). Also, Grenova has been shortlisted by SelectScience® as a finalist for its award honoring impact on sustainability in life sciences.

Learn more about Grenova's impact at www.grenovasolutions.com.

About Grenova

Grenova is an innovative company that is revolutionizing lab consumables through high-quality waste reduction solutions. Grenova's mission is to lower costs in the laboratory industry and reduce biohazard waste in the environment by delivering groundbreaking approaches in dealing with plastic consumables. Grenova's existing products include the TipNovus™ family of pipette tip-washing solutions for labs, such as the Automated TipNovus (ATN) Package, a fully integrated tip-washing solution; the TipLumis™ family of HEPA-filtered, temperature-controlled, UV-sanitized tip storage solutions; GrenoClean, a proprietary and scientifically validated cleaning solution; and Purus by Grenova™, a novel microwell plate cleaner. For more information, visit GrenovaSolutions.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Grenova