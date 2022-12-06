Delta Hotels by Marriott Celebrates Milestone Opening of 100th Property With the Debut of Delta Hotels in Dubai Investment Park

Marriott Bonvoy's Simple Made Perfect® brand eyes continued global growth, nearly tripling in size since 2015

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International is pleased to announce that Delta Hotels by Marriott® has opened its 100th property – Delta Hotels by Marriott, Dubai Investment Park – bringing the brand's seamless travel experience to the city's gated enclave surrounded by landscaped gardens and near one of the world's most important trade centers. Delta Hotels by Marriott – part of Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands – now offers two properties in Dubai and three overall in the Middle East, providing travelers with more opportunities to explore and immerse themselves in the destination.

"From its beginnings in Canada to its current growing diverse portfolio around the world, this opening marks an exciting milestone in the Delta Hotels by Marriott journey," said Manny Rappenecker, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, Delta Hotels by Marriott. "A testament to our strategic growth, we've been able to strike a chord with our seasoned travelers by offering the seamless experience guests crave when on the road. Delta Hotels by Marriott, Dubai Investment Park is another exceptional example of our brand's distinction, demonstrating the bright future for Delta Hotels as we look forward to our next 100 properties."

Once a portfolio of 37 properties in Canada, Delta Hotels by Marriott has grown into a global and diversified brand since its acquisition in 2015, redefining premium hospitality in key business and leisure destinations. Focusing on the details that really matter, the brand is rooted in simplicity and concentrates on perfecting the small details that make all the difference during travel. Thoughtful design, complimentary water, a fully stocked Delta Pantry for Marriott Bonvoy Elite members, as well as warm and efficient service, are just a few of the elements that bring the brand to life.

Situated in the district of Dubai Investment Park, close to many of the city's key attractions and business hubs, the hotel brings a clean and purposeful design aesthetic reflecting the industrial nature of the area, featuring raw materials through exposed craftsmanship, eclectic furniture, and accessories.

Delta Hotels by Marriott, Dubai Investment Park features 248 spacious guest rooms and suites featuring the brand's modern approach to design inspired by true craftsmanship, an outdoor swimming pool, spa, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. In addition to these amenities, the property includes Masian Restaurant & Bar, a full-service restaurant serving international cuisine and shisha, along with a dedicated menu in the evening alongside specialty craft ales and cocktails; The Hub, a coffee shop lounge area serving Lavazza coffee beverages, premium baked goods, and snacks as well as prepared hot and cold items; and Pool Bar, with a selection of lite bites and refreshing beverages available for guests lounging outside by the swimming pool. Grab & Go and Delta Pantry – two of the brand's signatures globally – are also featured. Offering small bites, fruit, juices, and other cold items, Grab & Go is the perfect option for the traveler on the move. Designed to feel like a residential kitchen, the 24/7 Delta Pantry provides premium beverages and snacks available to Marriott Bonvoy Platinum, Titanium, Ambassador Elite Members, and paying guests.

Filled with natural light, the technologically advanced meeting and conference space expands across three flexible areas, including the soon-to-be-debuted The Hall – designed for larger business meetings and corporate events.

"We are honored to open the 100th Delta Hotels by Marriott property," said Raja Zeidan, General Manager of Delta Hotels by Marriott, Dubai Investment Park. "Our hotel answers a need for streamlined, purposeful hotels in Dubai, providing meaningful utilities for the modern traveler whether on business trips, weekend getaways, or anything in between. We look forward to welcoming global travelers and locals alike with our meticulous, efficient service for a flawless stay."

The brand is slated to bring its Simple Made Perfect® mission to more travelers, with nearly 30 hotels anticipated to join the portfolio before year-end. This includes more than 20 properties in the UK, from Edinburgh to Liverpool, and a collection of Golf & Country Clubs, significantly expanding its footprint in the region. Looking ahead to 2023, Delta Hotels by Marriott plans to make exciting grand debuts in Naples, Italy; Dar es Salaam, Tanzania; and New York City.

Delta Hotels by Marriott participates in Marriott Bonvoy®, the award-winning travel program from Marriott International. Marriott Bonvoy Members will earn points for their stay at Delta Hotels properties, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

To learn more and reserve, please visit www.DeltaHotels.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of United States federal securities laws, including statements related to expected unit and rooms growth; expected hotel and other project openings and brand debuts in certain markets; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including the risk factors that we identify in our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release. We make these forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release and undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Delta Hotels by Marriott

Delta Hotels by Marriott® creates a seamless travel experience in 100 locations across North America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, and Central America and Caribbean. Delta Hotels by Marriott focuses on the details that truly matter, delivering a streamlined and flawless stay for its guests every time. The brand's simple and intuitive designed rooms, free Wi-Fi, exclusive Delta Pantry for Marriott Bonvoy Elite members, and convenient dining options offer travelers an effortlessly comfortable and stylish place to stay. For more information, please visit www.DeltaHotels.com, and stay connected on Facebook and @deltahotels on Instagram. Delta Hotels by Marriott is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit www.MarriottBonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit www.MarriottBonvoy.com. Download the Marriott app. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

