COVE LAUNCHES WORLD'S FIRST BIODEGRADABLE WATER BOTTLE

Los Angeles consumers will have the power to impact the plastics crisis and fight climate change

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cove, the California-based material innovation company, launched the first biodegradable water bottles last week in partnership with Erewhon, the Los Angeles premium organic grocer. Cove's water bottles are available at Erewhon stores throughout Los Angeles, as well as online at cove.co.

Cove, the world's first biodegradable water bottle, launched last week in Los Angeles. (PRNewswire)

Cove will announce new retail partners in coming months as it scales up manufacturing at its production facility in Los Angeles.

"Plastic water bottles have become the emblem of our modern pollution crisis," said Alex Totterman, founder and CEO of Cove. "By bringing a truly biodegradable alternative to plastic to customers and the industry as a whole, we can begin to reduce plastic waste in our communities."

Cove bottles are plastic-free, biodegradable, renewable, non-toxic and compostable. They are made with a sustainably sourced, naturally occurring biopolymer called PHA.

PHA is produced and consumed by microorganisms that occur all over the world, including soil-inhabiting and marine microorganisms. It biodegrades in all natural environments – fresh water, soil and marine environments – and breaks down without producing any toxic waste. It is broadly biodegradable at a rate comparable to cellulose, the building block of plant life and the primary component of paper.

"Plastic pollution is in need of real solutions," said Jon Shulkin, Partner and Co-President of Valor Equity Partners. "We are extremely grateful to have partnered with Cove and led multiple financing rounds to support the Company's vision for solving the plastic water bottle problem. We believe Cove has the potential to bring meaningful change to the consumer packaging sector."

Cove relies on sustainable and ethical practices throughout its production process: our supplies are 100% North American; we use minimal shipping, refrain from sourcing water from drought-stricken areas and grant employees full respect and generous benefits.

Company Description

Cove is a material innovation company that reinvents consumer products that contribute most to environmental pollution, starting with the world's first biodegradable water bottle. Cove's plastic-free, renewable bottles – the world's first biodegradable bottles – are made of PHA, a natural, non-toxic material that is broken down by microorganisms in nature. Based in Los Angeles, Cove is backed by a group of notable investors including Valor Equity, Marc Benioff, James Murdoch, Tony Robbins and Peter Rahal. Cove was named the Plastic-Free Innovation of The Year. www.cove.co

About Erewhon

Erewhon is an independent, family-owned market with eight locations across Los Angeles including Calabasas, Fairfax/West Hollywood, Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica, Silver Lake, and Venice, and three currently planned future locations in Beverly Hills, Culver City, and Studio City. Since 1968, Erewhon has been committed to providing healthy, pure, and nutrient-rich foods and products to the communities it serves. Erewhon maintains this commitment by adhering to stringent ingredient standards, supporting local farmers and brands, and caring for its employees, partners, and communities. Recognized for its uncompromising quality standards and customer service, Erewhon provides an experience unlike any other for its loyal and passionate shoppers. For more information, visit www.erewhonmarket.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cove