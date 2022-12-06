BACK AT WORK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN VINEYARD, UTAH

At 773 E. Mill Road, Suite D

VINEYARD, Utah, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Back at Work Physical Therapy's newest outpatient clinic opened Monday at 773 E. Mill Road, Suite D.

The clinic, which offers outpatient and telehealth orthopedic physical therapy, is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. To make an appointment, call 385-412-1117 or visit BackAtWorkPT.com.

Clinic director Collin Bateman earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from Eastern Washington University. An orthopedic clinical specialist, Bateman is a certified practitioner of the Mulligan Concept of manual therapy and is certified by the Titleist Performance Institute to help golfers improve their swings.

Joining Bateman on the clinic's staff is physical therapist Melanie Jessup, who provides pelvic and women's health services.

The clinic's other services include pre- and post-operative rehabilitation; manual therapy; sports rehabilitation and injury prevention; and industrial physical therapy, including injury care, post-offer employment testing and functional capacity evaluations.

Back at Work, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, also has clinics in Clearfield, Logan (two), North Salt Lake, Pleasant Grove, Pleasant View, Provo and Tremonton.

Back at Work offers access to care within 48 hours and works with all insurance types.

