Matt Wiles Named President of Crestone Capital

Matt Wiles promoted from his role as COO of 100% employee-owned, Colorado-based wealth management firm

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestone Capital LLC, a multi-family office wealth management firm that provides services to an exclusive network of entrepreneurs, business owners and their families, today announced that Matt Wiles has been named president of the firm.

Matt builds on his 15-year tenure at Crestone and was most recently the firm's chief operating officer. As president, Matt will manage the overall operations of the firm, while ensuring Crestone's current and future clients are continuing to receive fully integrated investment management and wealth advisory services looking to protect and enhance their wealth and define their legacy. Matt will also represent the firm within the industry and business community. Crestone is an independent, 100% employee-owned firm that manages more than $3 billion in assets.

"Matt brings deep experience and is a highly effective leader who will continue to provide strategic leadership to our firm by collaborating with the executive management team and other Crestone partners to establish long-range goals, strategies, plans and policies to drive sustainable growth," said Eric Kramer, managing partner, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of Crestone. "He will also play a significant leadership role in maintaining and expanding our best-in-class processes and wealth management platforms that will help drive us and Crestone clients to new heights."

At Crestone, Matt served as a senior client advisor and co-director of client advisory services prior to becoming COO. Matt also sits on the Crestone Investment Committee and Risk Committee. Matt received his Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Colorado Boulder.

About Crestone Capital LLC

Crestone Capital delivers a suite of fully integrated investment management and wealth advisory services to families looking to protect and enhance their wealth and define their legacy. With more than 30 years of experience, we help entrepreneurs, business owners, and their families pursue a better life lived. Consistent with client interests, we are a fee-only advisor that serves our clients as fiduciaries, putting their needs and interests first. Crestone is 100% employee owned with offices in Boulder, Denver, Austin and Los Angeles. Learn more at CrestoneCapital.com.

