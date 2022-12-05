Kris Mastronardi to Join King Street as Global Head of Strategy

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King Street Capital Management ("King Street" or "the Firm"), a leading global alternative investment firm, today announced that Kris Mastronardi will join the Firm as a Managing Director and Global Head of Strategy, based in New York. Mr. Mastronardi will report to Brian Higgins, King Street's Co-Founder, Managing Partner and Co-Portfolio Manager.

In the newly created role of Global Head of Strategy, Mr. Mastronardi will work closely with the Firm's Management Committee to spearhead strategic growth opportunities, including partnerships and client solutions. He will also engage closely with the Firm's Global Investment Committee on the Firm's investment strategy and positioning.

"We are all thrilled to have Kris join King Street to help deliver the Firm's investment capabilities globally," said Higgins. "Kris has successfully developed investment platforms and partnered with investors to achieve meaningful, high quality returns through multiple market cycles. His diverse experiences and leadership will strengthen our institutionalized process as we advance strategic initiatives for continued success on behalf of our clients."

Mr. Mastronardi brings over 20 years of experience, joining King Street from The Blackstone Group where he served as Managing Director and Global Head of Business Strategy for Blackstone Alternative Asset Management. Previously, he was a Portfolio Strategist at Bridgewater Associates and spent over a decade at Goldman Sachs as a Managing Director, where he held leadership positions in Structured Credit and Cross Asset Solutions, ultimately serving as Head of the Pension, Endowment and Foundation Solutions group.

Mr. Mastronardi received an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Princeton University. He is currently a trustee and Treasurer of the Stephen Gaynor School and was previously a trustee and Treasurer of Poly Prep Country Day School.

About King Street Capital Management

King Street is a global alternative investment firm founded in 1995 that manages approximately $22 billion in assets across public and private markets. The firm marries rigorous fundamental research with tactical trading and differentiated sourcing capabilities to identify misunderstood and complex investment opportunities across asset classes, up and down the capital structure. For more information, please visit www.kingstreet.com .

