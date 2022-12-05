INROADS COLLEGE LINKS TO LAUNCH IN SAN ANTONIO WITH USAA SUPPORT

ATLANTA, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The INROADS College Links program is launching in San Antonio, Texas, to prepare local high school students for college and career success. USAA will sponsor the San Antonio program, which will provide underserved high school students in the region with critical STEM and business training, mentoring, and skills development.

"A key component of economic mobility is access to education. Bringing INROADS to San Antonio will only help to bolster the work that many local organizations have already started," said Lindsey O'Neill, Chief Communications and Corporate Responsibility Officer at USAA. "STEM knowledge and training opens many doors for successful careers, and we are proud to support this new programming to broaden access."

INROADS was founded in 1970 with the mission to equip diverse talent with the resources they need to be successful in college and in their careers, and to provide them with opportunities they would not otherwise have. The current host cities for the INROADS College Links program include Atlanta, GA; Birmingham, AL; Charleston, WV; Chicago, IL; Cincinnati, OH; Dallas, TX; Houston, TX; Minneapolis, MN; Nashville, TN; Newark, NJ; Oakland, CA; Orlando, FL and Washington, DC. INROADS has endeavored to expand its College Links program to a total of 25 U.S. cities by 2025.

INROADS will host a program launch event at 10 a.m. on December 8, 2022, at the St. Anthony Hotel in San Antonio. All INROADS alumni and friends are invited to attend to hear from INROADS President and CEO Forest T. Harper, Jr., former San Antonio Mayor and INROADS alumna Dr. Ivy Taylor, and Justin Schmitt, Assistant Vice President of Corporate Responsibility at USAA.

"INROADS is focused on equity. We leverage resources and partnerships to improve educational and career outcomes for students of color. Wealth in America is disproportionate, and access to opportunity is not equitable," said Forest T. Harper, Jr., President and CEO, INROADS. "The INROADS College Links program addresses these two disparities by providing high school students with access to financial literacy, career exposure, a network of corporate influencers, and early entry into a talent pipeline that leads to powerful careers. College Links prepares students for college, career, and life, and we would not be able to deliver these programs without the generous support of our partners in the community, like USAA."

About INROADS

Founded in 1970, INROADS delivers innovative programs and creative solutions that identify, accelerate, and elevate the development of underrepresented talent throughout their careers. Through this development, students become equipped for corporate and community leadership that effects community renewal, social change and elevates economic status and quality of life. INROADS has more than 30,000 alumni, over 900 interns and serves 4,000+ students and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

