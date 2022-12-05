Humble & Fume Announces Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Transition

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Humble & Fume Inc. (CSE: HMBL) (OTCQX: HUMBF) ("Humble" or the "Company"), a leading North American distributor of cannabis and cannabis accessories, supported by a customer-centric sales team and robust fulfillment infrastructure, today announced that Matthew Mackay has been appointed the Chief Financial Officer effective December 5, 2022. He replaces Graham Meneray, who is stepping down as Chief Financial Officer to pursue other career opportunities.

"I am pleased to welcome Matthew to the Humble & Fume team," commented Joel Toguri, Chief Executive Officer of Humble. "His breadth of experience in the beverage alcohol industry, the cannabis industry and commercial banking will inform many of the growth initiatives underway."

Mr. Mackay is a Chartered Financial Analyst and graduated from Brock University with a Bachelor of Business Administration and Finance.

"I want to thank Graham for his many contributions to the company over the past four years," said Mr. Toguri. "We wish him well in his future endeavours and look forward to building on his positive contributions to our business as we continue on our path to becoming the leading North American distributor of cannabis and cannabis accessories."

About Humble & Fume Inc.

Humble & Fume Inc. is a leading North American distributor of cannabis and cannabis accessories. Humble is committed to our brand and retail partners to help grow their businesses by providing data-driven insights, proven go-to-market expertise and best-in-class distribution for cannabis and cannabis accessories. As the only fully-integrated cannabis distribution solution, Humble bridges the gap for retailers, Canadian licensed producers, American multi-state operators, and cannabis customers increasing sales penetration to maximize financial performance. With over 20 years of North American operating experience, Humble has cultivated extensive vendor and customer relationships distributing premium cannabis consumables and consumption devices. The Company is comprised of Humble+Fume / B.O.B. Headquarters Inc. , Windship Trading LLC , and Humble Cannabis Solutions .

