Fathom Events Notches Highest Grossing Event in Company History with THE CHOSEN: Season Three: Episode 1 & 2

Global Phenomenon Presented in Conjunction with Angel Studios Grosses over $14.4 million in U.S. Box Office Making it Fathom's Best Performer in Company History

DENVER, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Studio's The Chosen – the global phenomenon, multi-episode television drama based on the life of Jesus – just made history again with Fathom Events by becoming the highest-grossing event in company history, selling over 1.2 million tickets and grossing over $14.4 million at the U.S. box office.

The first two episodes of Season Three premiered on Friday, November 18, and placed second in gross U.S. box office revenue for that day. It placed 3rd overall that weekend and was subsequently extended to run until December 8, 2022.

"While we are unbelievably proud to see The Chosen become the highest-grossing event in our company's history, we are equally excited to have added 400+ theater exhibitor affiliates, including international partners, to the Fathom Network to support this, and future events, said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. This success proves that event cinema is not just to fill gaps between blockbusters; it exists to provide premium content to audiences who will return to theaters to have the big screen experience."

"Angel has spent years building a dedicated audience around this series, not just people who will watch but fans who will take action. That audience turned out in force for this event, and we plan to use this same tactic to launch numerous other Angel Originals in theaters in the near future," said Jordan Harmon , President of Angel Studios.

The Chosen Season 3: Episode 1 & 2 surpasses Fathom's previous highest-grossing event Christmas With The Chosen: The Messengers, which is part of the same franchise. It was also Fathom's first event with Angel Studios and grossed 14.2 million in U.S. gross box office.

About Fathom Events Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top content distributors to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all of the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

Angel Studios is the home of stories that amplify light. Through its platform, thousands of "Angel" investors choose which titles will be created, funded, and distributed. Angel Studios allows creators and audiences to form passionate communities around their creative projects, making the story behind the story as important as the final project itself. The studios' first projects—The Chosen and Dry Bar Comedy—have earned billions of views around the world. Learn more at Angel.com

