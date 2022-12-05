Chubb Appoints Michael Mollica Division President for North America Financial Lines

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has named Michael Mollica Division President for the company's North America Financial Lines businesses. Currently, Mollica is Executive Vice President, Head of Private/Not-For-Profit business for the division. In his new role, he will have executive oversight of Chubb's management and professional liability lines of business, which span public, private, not-for-profit, and financial institutions directors and officers coverages, transactional risk, as well as its errors and omissions and cyber products. In addition, he will have responsibility for the division's strategy, product and business development, underwriting operations and profit and loss performance.

Michael Mollica has been named Division President for Chubb's North America Financial Lines business (PRNewswire)

Mollica will report to John Lupica, Vice Chairman, Chubb Group and President, North America Insurance. The appointment is effective immediately.

"Mike has been a proven leader in our Financial Lines division since he joined Chubb nearly 15 years ago," said Lupica. "He is an experienced executive with strong technical underwriter skills and deep insight into the financial lines market and our customers' and distribution partners' needs. I am pleased to welcome Mike to this role, where he will manage an industry-leading team with deep bench strength. He is well positioned to further grow and develop Chubb's Financial Lines business."

Based in New York, Mollica has over two decades of insurance industry experience. Since joining Chubb in 2008, he has held a variety of leadership positions in underwriting in the Financial Lines space. In addition to leading the Private/Not-For-Profit Management Liability business, he also served as head of the Financial Institutions business line. Mollica holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing and Communications from the Boston College Wallace E. Carroll Graduate School of Management.

Mollica succeeds Steve Goldman, who has left the company. "We thank Steve for his years of service and contributions to Chubb," said Lupica.

