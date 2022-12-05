Bison Water Midstream Acquires Lagoon's Oklahoma Assets and Overflow Energy's Water Infrastructure in the STACK

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bison Water Midstream, Oklahoma's largest water infrastructure and logistics provider, today announced it has acquired all of the Oklahoma assets owned by Lagoon Water Midstream as well as the water infrastructure owned by Overflow Energy in the STACK. The Lagoon and Overflow transactions are effective November 1, 2022 and December 1, 2022, respectively. Following these acquisitions, Bison is the only remaining large-scale commercial water infrastructure provider serving the SCOOP, STACK and MERGE plays within Oklahoma's Anadarko Basin.

Bison's integrated water infrastructure platform is now comprised of a 750-mile water gathering system, 60 disposal facilities with permitted capacity of 1.2 million barrels of water per day, 5.7 million barrels of storage capacity, 100,000 barrels per day of recycling/reuse capacity, and over 20 long-term contracts covering 17 million dedicated AMI acres across the entire Basin.

North Whipple, CEO of Bison, commented: "We are excited to announce these transformational acquisitions which roughly double the size of Bison's existing footprint across the region. Over the last four years, Oklahoma's water midstream industry has experienced the full cycle of emergence, expansion, maturation and now consolidation. Together, our companies have demonstrated the overwhelmingly positive benefits of delivering safe, low-cost, reliable and emissions-reducing water solutions at scale. In Oklahoma alone, we have collectively prevented over 200 million barrels of water from being trucked, preserved 30 million barrels of freshwater from industrial use, and reduced the carbon footprint of the supply chain by more than 50,000 metric tons of carbon – all while reducing our customers' water costs by 30-50% on average. These numbers improve dramatically when you consider the entire water midstream industry at large. It is a remarkable achievement by a sector that does not get enough credit for bringing innovative solutions to the vital U.S. oil and gas industry. Bison is proud to be a part of it.

"Going forward, we will continue our work with both new and existing customers to increase their adoption of industry-leading, sustainable and environmentally responsible water management practices. This includes recycling more produced water, exploring beneficial reuse opportunities, leveraging shared water infrastructure and embracing new water technologies as they emerge. These solutions will help operators reduce their carbon footprint, save local freshwater, improve road safety, advance a multitude of ESG initiatives, and increase the overall positive impact our industry can have on people and communities across Oklahoma."

