Allegro Microsystems and CubeSmart Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 19 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance:

  • Allegro Microsystems Inc. (NASD:ALGM) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will replace Semtech Corp. (NASD: SMTC) and NuVasive Inc. (NASD: NUVA) respectively in the S&P MidCap 400. Semtech and NuVasive will replace Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASD:DHC) and Tupperware Brands Corp. (NYSE:TUP) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.
  • Agiliti Inc. (NYSE:AGTI), SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) and Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will replace LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL), The Cato Corp. (NYSE:CATO) and Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (NYSE:DBD) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.

The changes are being made to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies moving to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being discretionarily removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Dec. 19, 2022

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Allegro Microsystems

ALGM

Information Technology


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

CubeSmart

CUBE

Real Estate


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Semtech

SMTC

Information Technology


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

NuVasive

NUVA

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Semtech

SMTC

Information Technology


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

NuVasive

NUVA

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Agiliti

AGTI

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

SJW Group

SJW

Utilities


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Cushman & Wakefield

CWK

Real Estate


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC

Real Estate


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Tupperware Brands

TUP

Consumer Discretionary


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

LL Flooring Holdings

LL

Consumer Discretionary


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Cato

CATO

Consumer Discretionary


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Diebold Nixdorf

DBD

Information Technology

