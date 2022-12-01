Top Latina Speaker Gaby Natale Advocates at the United Nations for Fair Media Narratives

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3-time EMMY award winning entrepreneur, author and top Latina speaker Gaby Natale will join a group of decision makers for the fifth Hispanic Leadership Summit held at the UN Headquarters in New York to address the issues around Hispanic perceptions and narratives.

Top Latina Speaker Gaby Natale (PRNewswire)

"Leading the conversations around accurate narratives is incredibly personal to me. Creating non stereotypical content -from books to keynotes to shows- was one of the main reasons why I became an entrepreneur fifteen years ago and why I am so intentional in my work as speaker, journalist, and author. It is time to PIONEER, break barriers and aim to be what we cannot yet see in so many industries," explains Natale.

The Hispanic Leadership Summit is an annual gathering of leaders from business, media, politics, and advocacy hosted by the We Are All Human foundation and headed by Claudia Romo Edelman. The event provides the annual update on the status of the Hispanic community within the model and framework of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

"The Latino community is the largest minority in the US, yet we remain chronically underrepresented and misrepresented in boardrooms, media narratives and public office. That is why the full backing of an institution as consequential as the United Nations is paramount in acknowledging this reality," explains Natale.

This marks Natale's fourth time speaking at this remarkable event where Latino leaders from all industries come together to address the most crucial challenges and opportunities our community faces. Natale -who is part of the event's strategic committee- has been previously Invited to serve as special rapporteur on the topic of representation of Latinos in media.

The 2022 edition of the Hispanic Leadership Summit will take place on December 7 & 8 at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.

About Gaby Natale and AGANARmedia

Gaby Natale believes in breaking barriers. And she embodies what she preaches.

As the first Latina to win 3 Daytime EMMYs back-to-back (as host and executive producer of her own show), the first Hispanic author to be published by HarperCollins' Leadership division and one of the few foreign-born writers to narrate their audiobook in English, Gaby has had her own share of being "the first like her" in leadership spaces.

A sought-after thought leader and motivational speaker, Gaby has shared her inspirational message in Fortune 50 corporations, the United Nations and in her own TEDx talk encouraging underrepresented minorities to pioneer and be what they cannot (yet) see in the world.

Natale is among a few women in the entertainment industry who owns not only the rights to her content, but also a television studio. This unique situation has allowed her to combine her passion for media and her entrepreneurial spirit.

People magazine named Natale one of 2018's "25 Most Powerful Latinas", highlighting the inspirational story of how she went from a local TV show that started out of a carpet warehouse to becoming the only Latina in US history to win triple back-to-back Daytime EMMYs. Her popularity grew even further when her first book, "The Virtuous Circle" by HarperCollins, became an instant bestseller, topping Amazon's New Releases charts in 3 different categories (Business, Inspiration and Self-Help).

Natale is also the founder of AGANARmedia, a marketing company with a focus on Hispanic audiences that serves Fortune 500 companies such as Hilton Worldwide, Sprint, AT&T, eBay, Intuit and Amazon. In the digital world, she has a thriving fan base with over 52 million views on YouTube and 250K+ followers on Social Media.

In 2019, Natale launched Welcome All Beauty, her own hairpiece and extension line dedicated to women who need to be camera-ready on the go.

A tireless advocate of gender and diversity issues, Natale is a frequent collaborator with nonprofits such as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign and Voto Latino.

Natale has been featured in Forbes, CNN, Buzzfeed, NBC News, Univision and Latino Leaders magazine. She is the recipient of NALIP's Digital Trailblazer Award and of a GLAAD Media Award nomination for her portrayal of Latino LGBTQ youth in media.

Natale holds a bachelor's in International Relations and a master's degree in Journalism from the University of San Andres and Columbia University. Prior to starting her career in television, Natale taught Communication and Journalism courses at the University of Texas.

