Marvell and Nokia Extend 5G Collaboration to Deliver Industry's Most Advanced Radio Access and Transport Processing Platform

Jointly Developed ReefShark Chipset Leverages Marvell's 5nm OCTEON® 10 DPU for Best-in-Class Performance and Energy Efficiency

ESPOO, Finland and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced an extension of its collaboration with Nokia that further advances Nokia's 5G "Powered by ReefShark" chipset portfolio. The companies have worked closely on the new OCTEON 10 Data Processing Unit (DPU), which augments the ReefShark family with best-in-class 5G transport built on cutting-edge 5nm processor and hardware acceleration technology. The jointly developed solution equips mobile network operators with the ability to rapidly evolve their networks and deliver innovative new 5G services at high performance and capacity with ultra-low latency and energy efficiency.

To manage the dramatic increase in data traffic and performance demands of 5G's new service-based architecture, mobile network operators increasingly require high-performance, highly efficient processors to meet customer expectations and scale rapidly and while keeping costs and energy consumption in check. By incorporating Marvell's industry-leading DPU technology, including the industry's first 5nm Arm® Neoverse N2 multi-core solution, Nokia has transformed its "Powered by ReefShark" chipset portfolio into the most advanced 5G radio access and transport processing platform available.

Ari Kynaslahti, Vice President, CTO, Head of Strategy and Technology Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: "The extension of our strategic partnership with Marvell underscores Nokia's commitment to support mobile network operators with the industry's most advanced technology for their 5G radio access networks. The combination of our technology and market leadership, and Marvell's latest processor and silicon optimization, is rapidly advancing 5G network performance, enabling our customers to scale innovative new services with superior data throughput and lower energy consumption."

Will Chu, Senior Vice President, Processors Business Group at Marvell, said: "Marvell is thrilled to continue working in close collaboration with Nokia to advance the ReefShark chipset by incorporating our latest OCTEON DPU technology – the world's first 5nm transport processing solution for 5G RAN. We are proud of the accomplishments that our respective teams have cooperatively achieved and anticipate delivering further innovations based on the intersection of advanced technologies, expertise, and market leadership this partnership brings together."

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

About Nokia

We create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to high standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

