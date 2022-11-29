WORLDHOTELS™ COLLECTION PORTFOLIO GROWS WITH 13 NEW HOTELS WORLDWIDE

PHOENIX, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldHotels™ Collection announced today the expansion of its hotel offerings in key travel destinations across North America, South America and Europe with 13 new properties. Highlights of these recent additions to the portfolio include the launch of the WorldHotels brand in Canada, the introduction of Crafted in Germany and a stunning new resort in Brazil.

"I am thrilled to announce the continued expansion of the growing WorldHotels brand," said Ron Pohl, President of International Operations and President of WorldHotels, BWH Hotel Group. "The opportunities for our global brand are endless as international travel continues its resurgence – we are being thoughtful and considered in how we grow the brand, welcoming only the most unique and special hotels into our portfolio. I am proud to see our offerings for travelers expand around the world."

The latest additions to the portfolio include:

b'Mine Hotel, Frankfurt , Crafted Collection: The first Crafted hotel in Germany , this 12-story hotel in the Gateway Gardens at Frankfurt's international airport is an extraordinary first-class experience that offers 241 rooms, 12 function rooms and a meeting area. The incredible hotel boasts rooms with CarLifts, which allow guests to park their cars directly outside their rooms whether on the first floor or the top floor of the hotel. The Collector Hotel, The Netherlands , Crafted Collection: This lifestyle boutique hotel is located in the center of The Hague on the Haagsche Bluf. It has given a new energy to The Hague's hotel industry with its collective design approach, which was recognized with the prestigious Entrée Award 2021 for best hotel in the category "Best New Hotel 50-100 Rooms". The Majestic Ponta Negra Beach Hotel, Brazil , Elite Collection: The second WorldHotels property in Brazil , this hotel perfectly combines the rich history of the city of Natal with current style and service. All rooms have guaranteed sea views, and the suites boast a balcony with stunning panoramic views of the sea and Morro do Careca. Hotel guests can enjoy "La Brasserie de La Mer", the onsite French restaurant run by renowned and award-winning chef Erick Jacquin . Other amenities include a swimming pool, gym, game room lobby bar, and an onsite store for guests. The Inn at Mendenhall, Pennsylvania , Crafted Collection: This historic inn located in Chester County, Pennsylvania delivers an "Old World" sense of hospitality and charm. This historical property has long enjoyed an excellent reputation for serving the finest in food and refreshments, from hand-crafted cocktails to tantalizing menu selections inspired by Country French and New American cuisines. Prestige Oceanfront Resort Sooke, British Columbia , Luxury Collection: This full-service, oceanfront resort in the seaside community of Sooke offers two onsite dining experiences and a seasonal cafe, an athletic club with ocean views, wellness spa, indoor pool and hot tub, licensed fire tables with ocean views, and indoor and outdoor convention, banquet and meeting facilities, with full catering services. Prestige Harbourfront Resort Salmon Arm, British Columbia , Luxury Collection: Located on the banks of a nature estuary with unobstructed views of Shuswap Lake and Bastion Mountains, the Prestige Harbourfront Resort Salmon Arm offers an upscale, yet comfortable experience. Located just blocks from downtown's shopping and dining offerings, the resort features 120 guest rooms, many with lake views and private balconies. The resort has two outstanding dining options, meeting and convention space, and resort amenities such as an indoor and outdoor pool, outdoor hot tub, onsite spa and salon, arcade and athletic club. Prestige Treasure Cove Resort Prince George, British Columbia , Elite Collection: With a local flair and first-class service, the Prestige Treasure Cove Resort Prince George offers guests a unique experience with all the desired amenities, including several onsite restaurants, casino, billiards room, swimming pool, waterslide and hot tub. Business travelers will appreciate the business center, fitness area, and meeting spaces. Centrally located just minutes from pristine forests and lakes, and outdoor activities such as fishing, hiking, and golf, this resort offers visitors a memorable experience in one of the world's finest locations. Prestige Lakeside Resort Nelson, British Columbia , Elite Collection: With its scenic waterfront location, the Prestige Lakeside Resort Nelson offers guests the opportunity to relax in the resort's greenspace and enjoy the view of the Kootenay lake and Selkirk mountains. Onsite dining options include a restaurant and lounge as well as a café, and the resort offers outstanding amenities including an indoor swimming pool, fitness center, meeting and event space and a full menu of services at the relaxing Mountain Waters Spa, along with a marina and water activities near the hotel. Prestige Beach House Kelowna, British Columbia , Crafted Collection: Situated directly across from Kelowna's famous Hot Sands Beach and just two blocks from the main downtown hub, the Prestige Beach House Kelowna is an ideal hotel for both leisure and business needs. With a swimming pool and hot tub, fitness center, restaurant and several meeting spaces, the property captures the spirit of Kelowna . Prestige Radium Hot Springs Resort, British Columbia , Crafted Collection: Sitting just minutes from the world-famous hot springs pools in the beautiful village of Radium Hot Springs , the Prestige Radium Hot Springs Resort offers the most breathtaking mountain views, making it an ideal choice for any getaway, extended vacation or business trip. Perfect for those interested in exploring the area golf courses, wildlife and outdoor activities, the hotel's amenities include an indoor pool and hot tub, fitness room, restaurant, lounge and meeting and banquet facilities. Prestige Cranbrook Rocky Mountain Resort, British Columbia , Crafted Collection: With two vintage rail cars converted into designer luxury suites, this Crafted hotel appeals to guests who crave creativity and ingenuity. The Prestige Cranbrook Rocky Mountain Resort features two exceptional restaurants, as well as an onsite salon, spa, indoor swimming pool, hot tub and athletic center, and meeting and event space to accommodate up to 500 people. Prestige Kamloops Hotel, British Columbia , Crafted Collection: This fully renovated hotel is considered one of the best hotels in Kamloops and provides easy access to all the attractions and amenities that this lively city has to offer. Amenities include a swimming pool, waterslide, hot tub, fitness center, meeting space and a brand-new restaurant. Whether guests enjoy shopping, skiing at Sun Peaks Resort, or outdoor pursuits like golf, hiking, Nordic skiing and snowshoeing, the Prestige Kamloops Hotel provides seamless, expert service. Prestige Mountain Resort Rossland, British Columbia , Crafted Collection: Nestled between the Monashee and Selkirk Mountain ranges of beautiful British Columbia , Rossland is the perfect destination for the outdoor enthusiast, and the Prestige Mountain Resort Rossland offers everything guests need to enjoy this unique location. Guests can relax in the hot tub, be entertained in the arcade and dine in the onsite restaurant and lounge, including a patio with lovely valley views, and have easy access to the areas golfing, skiing, hiking, mountain biking and fishing destinations. The resort also offers meeting spaces and secure bike and ski storage lockers.

With these new hotels onboarded, WorldHotels has now added close to 30 hotels to its portfolio in Europe, Asia and the Americas in the last year. With a portfolio of stunning hotels across the globe, WorldHotels is positioned for continued growth, providing unique offerings and experiences to travelers and developers worldwide.

All hoteliers that have recently joined WorldHotels benefit from the brand's reputation for providing superior guest service, and gain access to the award-winning WorldHotels RewardsSM (WHR) program, which boasts nearly 50 million members worldwide. From December 5, 2022, to February 5, 2023, all WHR members will have the opportunity to earn up to 20,000 bonus points with four separate stays at any participating WorldHotels property.

For more information on WorldHotels, please visit: worldhotels.com

About WorldHotels Collection:

WorldHotels™ Collection is a privately held hotel soft brand within the BWH Hotel Group® global network. Founded by independent hoteliers dedicated to the art of hospitality, and celebrating its 50th year anniversary in 2021, WorldHotels offers one of the finest portfolios of independent hotels and resorts around the globe, expertly curated to inspire unique, life enriching experiences that connect people and places. WorldHotels is comprised of four unique collections, each with its own personality and style to appeal to the needs of today's traveler. The collections include: WorldHotels Luxury, WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Distinctive and WorldHotels Crafted. For more information visit WorldHotels.com.

