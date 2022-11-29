Chubb Appoints Lyndsey Christofer Real Estate & Hospitality Industry Practice Leader

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has named Lyndsey Christofer Real Estate & Hospitality (REH) Industry Practice Leader, overseeing the strategic direction of the practice and leading Chubb's REH-dedicated underwriting, risk consulting and claims specialists as they deliver comprehensive solutions for Chubb's REH clients and distribution partners. In her new role, she will also oversee Chubb's primary casualty line of business for large account REH clients, which include building owners, property managers, global real estate firms and investors, REITS and hotel owners, operators and brands.

Lyndsey Christofer named Real Estate & Hospitality (REH) Industry Practice Leader (PRNewswire)

Christofer is currently Executive Vice President, Construction Industry Practice Leader, and will retain that role, along with responsibility for Chubb's primary casualty and excess liability construction portfolio. She succeeds Bill Hazelton, who was recently named Executive Vice President, Head of North American Industry Practices, and is leading Chubb's efforts to elevate and expand delivery of comprehensive, sector-specific solutions across all of its North America Industry Practices. Along with REH and construction, Chubb North America Industry Practices include life sciences, private equity, energy, financial institutions, transportation, manufacturing, technology and healthcare.

Christofer will continue to report to Matt Merna, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Division President, Chubb North America Major Accounts, and in her Industry Practice Leader roles, will report to Mr. Hazelton.

"Lyndsey has deep knowledge of all that Chubb can offer to our customers and a proven record of success delivering tailored, sector-focused solutions that are the foundation for strong and lasting partnerships," said Merna. "She has continually enhanced the value of our solutions for Chubb's construction customers, and will no doubt do the same for our REH customers, while growing our REH industry practice throughout North America."

Christofer, who is based in New York, has nearly two decades of actuarial and underwriting experience, and has held several leadership positions in underwriting throughout her career. She joined Chubb in 2013 as Assistant Vice President, Chubb Construction, Major Accounts and served as Senior Vice President, Chubb Construction, before being named Executive Vice President, Construction Industry Practice Leader, in 2021. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Actuarial Science from The Pennsylvania State University.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs more than 34,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

Chubb Insurance Company of Canada has offices in Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver and provides its coverages and services through licensed insurance brokers across Canada. For additional information, visit: chubb.com/ca.

