Be the Hero of the Holidays with the Gift That Keeps on Giving: the Legendary McDonald's McGold Card

Starting Dec. 5, fans in the U.S. can enter to win (and share!) this elusive card that comes with free McDonald's for life, plus get access to exclusive merch & food deals - all on the McDonald's App

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The weather outside may be frightful, but the spirit at McDonald's is sooo delightful. This December, we're kicking off the holidays and inviting fans to celebrate the season with friends and fam in the best way – by sharing McDonald's.

Introducing: the SZN of Sharing, a first-of-its kind holiday celebration happening exclusively on the McDonald's App. From Dec. 5-25, we're bringing you (and your crew) daily deals on your favorite menu items, cozy-yet-cool merch drops, and even the chance to win the iconic McGold Card (iykyk).

Dreaming of a McGold Card Holiday

What would you do if you had a McGold Card aka free McDonald's for life? Treat your work bestie to a morning McCafé® coffee pick-me-up? Surprise your neighbors with mid-week McNuggets? Delight unsuspecting folks behind you in the Drive Thru with free dinner?

This holiday season, there's only one way to find out! Starting Dec. 5, every purchase using the McDonald's App gets you one step closer to scoring a card not just for you, but also three of your besties, too (because as true fans know, McDonald's just tastes better when shared).

"Our fans have been fascinated by the lore of the McGold Card and if it really exists. And now, we'll make this McDonald's legend a reality for our fans by giving them the ultimate holiday gift – a chance to win a card and then share access to it with three of their family or friends," said Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer. "Just by using the McDonald's App, everyone can experience the joy that comes with sharing McDonald's this holiday season."

Deck the Halls with McDonald's Merch

For fans who want to spread holiday cheer all year round, a $1 minimum purchase in the app gives you access to two exclusive merch drops on Dec. 7 and 14. The best part? The merch is perfect for you to enjoy with your squad – from hanging matching stockings to twinning in matching PJs.

The Dec. 7 merch drop will include Chicken McNuggets® stockings (RIGHT?!), McDonald's Dream Order PJs, a McDonald's AM Wrapper Hoodie and PM Wrapper Hoodie in Egg McMuffin® or Cheeseburger prints, and a puzzle featuring your favorite McDonald's dipping sauces.

On Dec. 14 , in partnership with Diamond Supply Co.®, the McDonald's merch drop will feature Hamburglar graphic tees, a hoodie and a beanie.

Cozy Up with Festive Food Deals

And of course, it's not the holiday season without sharing your favorite food with your crew. Move over milk and cookies – because we're rolling out ALL the best food deals. You could buy a Big Mac® or Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and get one for free, score FREE 6-piece Chicken McNuggets with a $1 minimum purchase, or even grab a $0.50 Double Cheeseburger. So, your holiday can be merry, bright and delicious, no matter what!

Whether you're sharing McNuggets or McDonald's for Life, it's truly the most wonderful time of the year with McDonald's SZN of Sharing.

*McDonald's For Life based on 2 meals/week for 50 years. No Purchase Necessary To Enter/Win A Prize. A Purchase Will Not Improve Chances Of Winning. McDonald's for Life Appstakes begins 12/5/22 and ends 12/25/22. Open to residents of the 50 U.S./DC, 16+ only. Must be opted in to the MyMcDonald's Rewards program. To enter without making a purchase, see Official Rules at McDonaldsforLifeSweeps.com for Entry link and details. Limit 1 entry/day. Void where prohibited. Odds of winning depend on number of Entries received for the applicable drawing.

About McDonald's USA

McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to millions of customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's approximately 13,500 U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent business owners. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.

Contact: Morgan O'marra, morgan.o'marra@us.mcd.com

