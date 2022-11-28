The Hanover Appoints Eric M. Schuler to Lead Management and Executive Liability Business

Company appoints Jon Martin, Greggory Ketay to key leadership roles within professional and executive lines

WORCESTER, Mass., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced it has appointed Eric M. Schuler president of management and executive liability, effective immediately. In this role, Schuler will assume responsibility for the strategy and execution of The Hanover's management liability business, which offers highly specialized solutions for a broad range of private companies, nonprofit organizations and financial institutions.

With more than 23 years of experience in the management liability business, Schuler is a strong leader with deep industry knowledge, and has been instrumental in The Hanover's management liability expansion. He first joined The Hanover in 2010 as a liability underwriting director. Schuler also served as the director of management liability for the organization's Northeast region and later, assistant vice president, management liability. He most recently led the underwriting and field efforts for management liability lines as vice president of management and executive liability. Prior to joining The Hanover, Schuler held leadership roles at Zurich North America.

At the same time, Jon R. Martin will assume the role of vice president, management and executive liability for the company's field team, succeeding Schuler in the position. With a strong background in sales and underwriting management, Martin will continue the momentum Schuler has built for the team. Previously, Martin served as vice president, distribution management, professional lines at The Hanover, where he led new business initiatives across the company's management liability, professional liability, cyber and healthcare business. Prior to The Hanover, Martin served as vice president, sales and distribution at Berkley FinSecure, now Berkley Financial Specialists.

In addition, The Hanover announced it has appointed Greggory S. Ketay vice president, distribution management, where he will build on the strong foundation established by Martin, assuming leadership responsibilities for the company's regional distribution directors in the professional and executive lines space. Ketay brings nearly 35 years of specialty experience to the role and has been with The Hanover since 2017, first joining the organization as vice president, architects and engineers. Ketay quickly assumed responsibility for the company's lawyers professional liability business and most recently held the role of vice president, professional liability programs for The Hanover.

"As we continue to enhance our specialty business, we are excited about these appointments, and the roles Eric, Greg, and Jon will play as we advance our vision to be the premier property and casualty carrier for our agent partners," said Bryan J. Salvatore, president, specialty at The Hanover. "The specialty market continues to evolve and grow, and our robust, diversified offering, coupled with our deep experience and strong leadership team, position us well as we look to capitalize on future opportunities and help our agents to do the same."

