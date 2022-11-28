BigID Introduces Native Support for Data Visibility & Control Across AWS

Launching at AWS re:Invent, BigID has released new capabilities designed to reduce cloud data risk

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , the leading platform for data security, privacy, compliance, and governance, today announced continued market leadership in cloud data protection and risk posture solutions in both coverage and native solutions with AWS.

With more native controls for AWS than any other data security solution, customers can now easily improve their data security posture, and reduce risk across their cloud data.

With this latest release, customers can:

Streamline and automate the data discovery process - reducing the risk of dark data - with new AWS CloudFormation templates for Amazon Simple Storage Solution (S3) and AWS DynamoDB resource provisioning

Trigger dynamic masking for Amazon S3 data based on machine learning driven classification across sensitive data

Identify accounts and access issues down to the bucket level

Dynamically detect changes in ephemeral data sets

Accelerate risk management and reduce their attack surface

BigID solutions - including BigID's enterprise platform as well as SmallID - provide unmatched coverage, integration, and control for data protection and privacy on AWS and are available in the AWS Marketplace.

About BigID:

BigID enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, the 2021 Inc 5000 as the #19th fastest growing company and #1 in Security, the 2021 and 2022 Deloitte 500, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com .

