THE LARGEST LIGHT SHOW IN THE COUNTRY, AMAZE LIGHT FESTIVAL IS OFFICIALLY OPEN FOR THE HOLIDAY SEASON

The interactive light festival and ultimate spectacle returns to Chicago and expands to New York City to create a larger than life magical spectacle for all

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artistic Holiday Designs, a unique and interactive commercial holiday decoration design firm, is proud to announce that the all-immersive storybook experience, Amaze Light Festival , is officially open. The exclusive US distributor for leading light design and decor manufacturer, LeBlanc Illuminations, is brightening this one-of-a-kind, inclusive display this holiday season. A new family tradition and holiday destination, Amaze Light Festival is an unforgettable spectacle for guests of all ages.

Based on the success last year, Amaze Light Festival has expanded to new homes including Chicagoland's Odyssey Fun World in Tinley Park and New York City's iconic Citi Field. Amaze Light Festival, identifiable and unique in many ways, is the country's largest light show.

Officially open today, Amaze Light Festival takes visitors on an illuminous holiday adventure where storybook characters Zing and Sparky guide them throughout the mesmerizing festive decor and five interactive holiday-themed worlds. Festival goers enjoy outdoor holiday activities at this unique immersive experience with five thematic displays to explore and photo opportunities around every corner. Guests journey through a custom interactive oasis including the North Pole, Land of Sweets, and a Whimsical Forest with the option to take a ride down Zing's Thrill Hill where glittering willow trees and reindeers light the way. Attendees enjoy a blend of live, high energy performances every two-hours and the country's largest animated light display with a mega light show every 30-minutes.

Guests will also be able to enjoy an array of sweet and savory dishes and festive beverages including: baked goods, hot cocoa, savory plates, sweet dishes, and crafted cocktails. The cheerful atmosphere is a sprawling fest with German-styled cottages housing goodies and featuring local small business and unique gifts in the Amaze Market. Additional highlights include the candy-fueled Sparky's Sweet Spot and Zing's Toyporium, a larger than life toy store complete with Zing's Buddy Builder, a charity-focused interactive toy machine. This bright and colorful machine gives holiday enthusiasts the opportunity to donate to Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, Hurricane Ian Relief (American Red Cross) or Toys for Tots, by simply pressing a button and watching the magic happen. Participants will have the option to choose one charity and with this charitable contribution program, Amaze Light Festival will donate $1 for each participant throughout the festival duration.

Certain to delight holiday enthusiasts, attendees in New York City are able to take festive rides on the Arctic Express Train and enjoy the smell of fresh pine in the enchanted Tree Farm. They also can stroll through the royal castle, stop by to meet the princess and make a wish at the magical fountain. In Chicago, highlights include an animated Deck The Halls themed gift box tunnel filled to the brim with sparkles, ornaments and ribbons, and the chance to travel through a winter wonderland on The World Arctic Express Train. Certain to spread holiday cheer, the Amaze Light Festival is bringing unique moments of joy to each of its locations.

Attendees will relish in the spirit of the season at Amaze Light Festival Wednesday's through Sunday's, 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., with the last ticket sold at 9:00 p.m. In Chicago, ticket prices start at $30 for children and $36 for adults while in the New York City location, adult ticket prices start at $44 and $36 for children.

A new offering this year, holiday enthusiasts have the option to make their visit even more memorable with the purchase of a VIP upgrade. Experience exceptional viewpoints from the best spot in the house, with reserved seating during the festive live performances and mesmerizing light shows. Exclusive access allows VIP ticket holders to mingle with the Masters of Light, Zing and Sparky, enjoy complimentary holiday themed hors d'oeuvre, a heated indoor lounge and premium craft cocktails, for purchase.

Creating a seamless and convenient guest experience, Amaze Light Festival has also introduced the Amaze App. The Amaze App grants access to all pre-arrival information including festival maps, venue details, food and beverage menus and Frequently Asked Questions. Customers are able to purchase festival tickets and buy add-ons in real time, such as to experiences like Zing's Thrill Hill and the Arctic Express Train Ride and use the Amaze Pay mobile wallet, a completely contactless method of payment.

As of this weekend, the magic of Amaze Light Festival is officially open in Chicago and New York City and will run simultaneously in each respective city through January 8th, 2023. Tickets for Chicago are available at amazelightfestival.com/chicago-tickets/ and tickets for New York City are available for purchase at amazelightfestival.com/newyork-tickets/ . There are limited tickets for peak time slots and guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance for this limited season run. Additional information for New York City can be found in the NYC FAQ and for more information on Chicago please see the FAQs .

About Amaze Light Festival:

Amaze Light Festival is an attraction based celebration centering around immersive illuminated decorations. In 2021, the Artistic Holiday Designs team partnered with Leblanc Illuminations as their exclusive US distributor to create the first ever Amaze Light Festival in Rosemont, Chicago. Since the inception of the Amaze Light Festival, the number one priority has been guest experience. The team is dedicated to creating the best immersive holiday event, providing innovative decorations, reliable products, exceptional service, and a revolutionary team focused on building a magical lighting experience. This year the immersive storybook themed light festival is expanding into two new venues, in Chicago and New York City. For more information please visit AmazeLightFestival.com

About Artistic Holiday Designs:

Artistic Holiday Designs began as a design firm seeking to change holiday decor. The company's experience as an installer of holiday lighting led the team to seek out innovative and unique decor options for clients. In March 2015, Artistic Holiday Designs partnered with Leblanc Illuminations as their sole distributor in the United States market. Artistic Holiday Design creativity mixed with Leblanc's mastery of products has allowed them to become a force in the world of holiday decor.

About Leblanc Illuminations:

Since 1958, Leblanc Illuminations has been a leading light in the festive and Christmas lighting sector. A pioneer of new trends, Leblanc Illuminations has always been at the heart of innovation, renewing more than 30% of its collections each year and decorating for more than 1,000 cities worldwide

About Parachute Concerts:

An independent versatile, opportunity-driven producer of concerts, festivals and special events taking place throughout the U.S. Based in Stamford, CT, run by industry professionals; Parachute Concerts' operations are rooted in its passion for delivering high-quality entertainment with attention to the fine points of providing a positive consumer experience.

