Business Transformation Experts Share a New, Research-Backed Leadership Methodology

"Unleash Your Transformation" by Marco van Kalleveen and Peter Koijen is released with Forbes Books

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unleash Your Transformation: Using the Power of the Flywheel to Transform Your Business by co-authors Marco van Kalleveen and Peter Koijen is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available on Amazon today.

Unleash Your Transformation highlights ways for leaders to change and grow their businesses amidst the challenges of a rapidly shifting environment, and offers a method for leaders to bring their company to the cutting edge. This method revolves around the Transformational Flywheel, a practical, 12-part technique that aims to significantly improve an organization's health and performance. Throughout the book, the authors clearly define each wing of the Flywheel, offering frameworks, actionable tools, and case studies for leaders.

Unleash Your Transformation is a thorough breakdown of the organizational shifts that Van Kalleveen and Koijen have experienced in their own work across business, private equity, and consulting, as well as the challenges leaders are likely to find along the way. The authors' hands-on leadership experience shines through in this approachable yet instructive guide.

"A vast number of case studies show that the majority of transformation efforts fail and don't fly. Often, it feels as though the status quo is too strong to be broken," Van Kalleveen said. "Making progress, however, isn't impossible, and it isn't a game of chance. Making change happen despite the odds is really what transformational leadership is all about."

About Marco van Kalleveen

Marco van Kalleveen has led large-scale transformations of various international businesses. Currently he is the CEO of DKV MOBILITY GROUP, the European B2B mobility payment and services leader. Prior to that, he was partner at McKinsey & Company, SVP at Bain Capital, member of the Management Board of LeasePlan, the global leader in car leasing, and member of the Management Board of TNT Express, a global overnight delivery company. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Peter Koijen

The late Peter Koijen was a coach for senior leadership teams and senior executives. As founder and CEO of In2Motivation, he developed innovative approaches to enhance leaders' inner games and helped executive teams around the world. Peter started his career at multinationals like Manpower, Oracle and ABN AMRO in HR leadership positions.

About Forbes Books

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

