MemorialCare Medical Group Nationally Recognized by the American Heart Association and American Medical Association for Type 2 Diabetes and Blood Pressure Cases

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare Medical Group has received the American Heart Association's Get With The Guidelines® - Target: Type 2 DiabetesSM Gold Certificate of Recognition, as well as the American Heart Association/American Medical Association's Get With The Guidelines® - Target BPTM Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. The awards celebrate MemorialCare Medical Group's commitment to controlling the blood sugar levels in patients with diabetes and accurate blood pressure measurements.

MemorialCare Medical Group Logo (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to have been nationally recognized by the American Heart Association and American Medical Association," says Mark Schafer, M.D., chief executive officer, MemorialCare Medical Group. "Research has shown that outpatient centers adhering to these clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative are leaders in managing diabetes and high blood pressure cases. MemorialCare strives to ensure the health and wellness of our community and strives to keep our patients from needing hospitalization by managing their condition in the primary care setting."

Health organizations are eligible to apply for these awards if they demonstrate quality outpatient care for those with Type 2 Diabetes and blood pressure measurement knowledge. MemorialCare Medical Group earned these awards by achieving an exceptional 70% or greater rate of adhering to cardiovascular-focused clinical measures and controlling high blood pressure throughout its adult patient population.

The MemorialCare Medical Group's ACTIVE Diabetes Program helps patients with poorly controlled diabetes reach their personal health goals. Its team works collaboratively with its patients to help them better understand what diabetes is, how it affects the body and develop a personalized plan to improve their diet and physical lifestyle.

"MemorialCare Medical Group would not have qualified for these awards without the dedication of our physicians, nurses and clinical teams in our Centers," says Adam Solomon, MD, chief medical officer, MemorialCare Medical Foundation. "The high level of care they provide daily shows MemorialCare Medical Group's commitment to providing quality care for our patients with diabetes and high blood pressure."

About MemorialCare Medical Group: MemorialCare Medical Group, part of MemorialCare Health System, represents over 140 primary care providers and more than 1,200 contracted specialists with 32 locations in Orange County and Long Beach area. Consistently honored as a top-rated medical group in California by Integrated Healthcare Association, America's Physician Groups and California's Office of Patient Advocate, MemorialCare Medical Group provides a full spectrum of wellness and medical care to over 130,000 patients. For more information, go to memorialcare.org/medicalgroup.

About Get With The Guidelines

Get With The Guidelines® is the American Heart Association/American Medical Association's ambulatory-based quality improvement program that provides hospitals with the latest research-based guidelines. Developed with the goal of saving lives and hastening recovery, Get With The Guidelines has touched the lives of more than 6 million patients since 2001. For more information, visit heart.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MemorialCare Medical Group