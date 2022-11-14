InventHelp Inventor Develops New Sports Netting Apparatus (CNP 255)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved net accessory that can be easily applied over a garage for training/practice shooting accuracy sessions," said an inventor, from Feeding Hills, Mass., "so I invented NET THE GARAGE. My design would provide flexibility in use for multiple sports. It would also allow new athletes to try out the sports fundamentals without having to invest in costly sports nets."

The patent-pending invention provides a new sports netting apparatus for game, training, or practice activity. In doing so, it offers an alternative to large assembled upright netting products. As a result, it could help to improve shot accuracy and game skills. The invention features a durable design that is easy to apply and remove from a standard garage door. It also can be easily stored when not in use. Additionally, it is producible in design variations so it is ideal for lacrosse, field hockey, roller hockey, soccer and other sports players/trainers that utilize nets and it provides a lower price point to allow more accessibility to a larger range of clientele.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CNP-255, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

