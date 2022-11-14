Houston Law Review's Frankel Lecture examines the impact of masculinity on Supreme Court rulings

HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 27th Annual Frankel Lecture, sponsored by the Houston Law Review at the University of Houston Law Center, will focus on the U.S. Supreme Court and explore possible gender bias applied in protecting legal rights. Melissa Murray, a leading expert on constitutional law, reproductive rights and justice, will discuss "The Jurisprudence of Masculinity" during the keynote Friday, Nov. 18.

Murray is the Frederick I. and Grace Stokes Professor of Law and Birnbaum Women's Leadership Network Faculty Director at the New York University School of Law. She focuses her research on the legal regulation of intimate life. Her publication "Cases on Reproductive Rights and Justice" is the first casebook covering reproductive rights and justice.

Commentators for the lecture are:

Helen Alvaré, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs and Robert A. Levy Endowed Chair in Law and Liberty at the George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School

Reva Siegel , Nicholas deB. Katzenbach Professor of Law at Yale Law School

After law school, Murray clerked for Sonia Sotomayor, a then judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, and Stefan Underhill of the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut. Murray is a graduate of the University of Virginia and Yale Law School.

The Frankel Lecture will be Friday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Central) at the University of Houston Law Center, 4170 Martin Luther King Blvd. Attendees may also join virtually via Zoom. Participating attorneys will receive two hours of Texas MCLE credit.

