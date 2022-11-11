Two Tampa General Hospital Surgery Centers Named to Newsweek's Best List for 2023

The Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2023 list highlights the nation's top ambulatory surgery centers based on the quality of care, performance data, and peer recommendations.

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Surgery Center at Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Brandon Healthplex at 10740 Palm River Road in Tampa and the TGH Surgery Center at Morsani at 13330 USF Laurel Drive have been named to Newsweek's list of Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers for 2023. This marks the third consecutive year that both centers are on the list (the Center at Morsani was included in 2021 under its former name, the USF Ambulatory Surgery Center).

The list highlights the nation's top ambulatory surgery centers (ASC) based on the quality of care, performance data and peer recommendations compared with other ambulatory surgery centers in the state.

The Surgery Center at TGH Brandon Healthplex opened in April 2017 as a multispecialty surgical center specializing in outpatient surgical procedures. The ASC offers:

Six operating rooms

Two procedural suites

24 pre-operative and post-procedure areas

13 beds in a post-anesthesia care unit

The TGH Surgery Center at Morsani was acquired in 2021 as a multispecialty ASC as well. The ASC offers:

Four operating rooms

Five procedural suites

33 beds for pre-operative and post-operative care

"We are pleased to be recognized by Newsweek again as one of the best Ambulatory Surgery Centers for 2023," said Adam Smith, executive vice president and chief ambulatory officer with Tampa General Hospital. "I am hopeful that we will continue to achieve our goals of providing world-class quality and outcomes, ensuring the safety of our patients and focusing on personalized care. We are proud to be recognized nationwide for serving our community and humbled to rank as the #1 Surgery Center in Tampa Bay on this prestigious list. I am grateful for our world-class team who made this possible."

Specialty surgeries offered at the Surgery Center at TGH Brandon Healthplex include, but are not limited to, urology, gastroenterology, orthopaedics, general surgery, ophthalmology, pain management, podiatry, plastic surgery and oncology. Specialty surgeries offered at the TGH Surgery Center at Morsani include, but are not limited to, colorectal surgery, ear/nose/throat, endoscopy, general surgery, gynecologic surgery, hernia procedures, ophthalmology, orthopaedics, plastic surgery, podiatry and urology.

Both the Surgery Center at TGH Brandon Healthplex and the TGH Surgery Center at Morsani are fully accredited through the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care Inc. (AAAHC) through August 2023 and June 2024, respectively. Only ASCs that have met nationally recognized standards for the provision of quality health care set by the AAAHC can achieve this status, and they are distinguished from other health care facilities through their adherence to rigorous standards of care and safety.

"Ambulatory surgical centers are facilities where patients can have common surgical procedures that don't require them to be hospitalized. Unlike patients who need more involved surgeries performed in hospitals, ambulatory surgical patients have the operation and then are usually back home the same day," said Newsweek Global Editor in Chief Nancy Cooper. "We hope carefully vetted rankings of America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers help our readers make knowledgeable choices for themselves or their loved ones," she added.

To compile the Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2023 list, Newsweek worked with data research firm Statista to analyze more than 5,000 ambulatory surgery centers in 25 states. The 510 Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers were identified.

The ranking is based on the Overall Score of each facility, which is based on the Reputation Score, including three sub-scores for recommendations, quality and the handling of the situation regarding COVID-19 (as of September 2021). The ranking is also based on the KPI Data Score, which considers the following seven measures:

Percentage of patients aged 50 to 75 receiving a screening colonoscopy without biopsy or polypectomy who had a recommended follow-up interval of at least 10 years for a repeat colonoscopy documented in their colonoscopy report.

Percentage of patients aged 18 years and older who had cataract surgery and had improvement in visual function achieved within 90 days following the cataract surgery, based on completing a pre-operative and post-operative visual function survey.

The Facility 7-Day Risk-Standardized Hospital Visit Rate after Outpatient Colonoscopy Measure, hereafter referred to as the colonoscopy measure, estimates a facility-level rate of risk-standardized, all-cause, unplanned hospital visits within seven days of an outpatient colonoscopy among Medicare Fee-for-Service (FFS) patients aged 65 years and older.

Normothermia Outcome: This measure is used to assess the percentage of patients having surgical procedures under general or neuraxial anesthesia of 60 minutes or more in duration who are normothermic within 15 minutes of arrival in PACU.

Unplanned Anterior Vitrectomy: This measure is used to assess the percentage of cataract surgery patients who have an unplanned anterior vitrectomy.

Hospital Visits after Orthopedic ASC Procedures: This measure is used to assess hospital visits within seven days of the orthopaedic procedure.

Hospital Visits after Urology ASC Procedures: This measure is used to assess hospital visits within seven days of the urology procedure.

Additionally, experts from all over the U.S. were able to participate in the survey of the Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers in the U.S. on Newsweek.com. All data was collected by Newsweek and Statista during the survey period from July to September 2021. Self-recommendation was not possible (e.g., a recommendation of the ambulatory surgery centers someone worked for was not counted in the evaluation).

Participants were asked to recommend up to 10 notable ambulatory surgery centers in their respective states. Additionally, participants were asked to rank quality, differentiating among these variables:

Management in times of the COVID-19 crisis (e.g., safety of residents, hygiene measures)

Management of waiting time (e.g., appointments)

Quality of surgical care (e.g., procedures)

Quality of follow-up care (e.g., physical therapies)

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,040-bed, not-for-profit, academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Hospitals, and is tied as the third highest-ranked hospital in Florida, with seven specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic medical center's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – first nationally in the 2022 America's Best Employers for Women and sixth out of 100 Florida companies in the 2022 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2021, provided a net community benefit worth more than $224.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging powered by Tower outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics, and they can even receive home visits in select areas through TGH Urgent Care at Home, powered by Fast Track. As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

Media Contact: Karen Barrera

Assistant Director of Communications and Partnerships

(813) 844-8725 (direct)

(813) 928-1602 (cell)

kbarrera@tgh.org

