ABCAM PLC: Result of General Meeting - Shareholders approve AIM Delisting

CAMBRIDGE, England and WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abcam plc (AIM: ABCM) (ABC: ABCM) (Nasdaq: ABCM) ("Abcam" or the "Company"), a global leader in the supply of life science research tools, today announces that the resolution put to its General Meeting held today for the cancellation of the admission of its Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM was passed.

The votes were as follows:

Special Resolution

In Favour % In Favour Against % Against % of ISC voted Withheld 1. Approve the cancellation

of the admission to trading

on AIM of the ordinary

shares of nominal value

0.2p each in the capital of

the Company and

authorise the directors of

the Company to take all

action reasonable or

necessary to effect such

cancellation

189,580,480 98.19 % 3,485,254 1.81 % 84.29 % 60,213



















The issued share capital ("ISC") as of the date of the meeting was 229,059,401 Ordinary Shares.

The percentage of voting shares in favour and against is the percentage of shares voted and exclude shares on which votes were withheld.

The Company will continue to provide shareholders with an opportunity to deposit their Ordinary Shares with the Depositary in exchange for delivery of ADSs, without cost, in connection with the AIM Delisting prior to or on 14 December 2022 (being the date on which the AIM Delisting takes effect). Further details are set out in the Shareholder Circular dated 17 October 2022, available at https://corporate.abcam.com/investors/aim-delisting/.

The Company confirms that, as at today's date, the pending timetable for the cancellation of the admission to trading on AIM of the Company's ordinary shares is as follows:

PENDING TIMETABLE

Last date for receipt by the Registrar from

certificated shareholders of duly completed

Certificated Transfer Forms and original share

certificates 5.00 p.m. on 1 December 2022 Latest date for receipt by the Depositary from

CREST holders of duly completed issuance forms 5.00 p.m. on 1 December 2022 Expected date for issuance of ADSs to block

transfer participants 12 December 2022 Expected date of mailing of ADS confirmations to

shareholders by the Depositary 13 December 2022 Last day of dealings in the Ordinary Shares on AIM 13 December 2022 Cancellation of admission to trading on AIM of the

Ordinary Shares 7.00 a.m. on 14 December 2022

_______

Notes to the timetable

(1) References to times and dates in this announcement are to times and dates in London, United Kingdom, unless otherwise stated.

(2) Each of the times and dates in the above timetable are subject to change. If any of the above times and/or dates change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified to shareholders by announcement through a Regulatory Information Service.

The capitalised terms used in this announcement have the meaning set out in the announcement made by the Company at 7.00 a.m. on 17 October 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any express or implied statements contained in this announcement that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Abcam's portfolio and ambitions, expectations surrounding the timing of the AIM Delisting, as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation, the important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in Abcam's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2021, which is on file with the SEC and is available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Abcam's other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement speak only as of the date hereof and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Abcam disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

