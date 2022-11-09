MDVIP Appoints Consumer Health Leader David Kopp to Board of Directors

Former Healthline Media CEO Brings Deep Expertise in Consumer Digital Health to MDVIP Board As Company Continues to Expand Its Primary Care Network

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP, the market leader in personalized healthcare with a network of 1,100 primary care physicians nationwide, today announced the appointment of David Kopp to its board of directors. Kopp, a veteran consumer health and digital media leader, most recently served as CEO of Healthline Media.

"David has been a champion of consumer-driven healthcare in both his professional career and on a personal level," said MDVIP Chairman and CEO Bret Jorgensen. "He is highly regarded as a forward thinker with an impressive track record of driving growth and creating value for consumer healthcare brands. We are fortunate to have someone of David's caliber on our board and will benefit greatly from his insights as we continue to expand MDVIP's network and portfolio of services to meet the increasing demand for more personalized care."

"I have a passion for working with organizations that inspire and empower people to better achieve optimal health. MDVIP shares that vision and has built a preventive care model that is improving outcomes for patients, including more effective management of chronic conditions," said David Kopp. "I'm honored to join the MDVIP board and look forward to contributing to the company's next phase of growth."

Kopp is a seasoned chief executive in consumer health and digital media with expertise spanning strategy, product, marketing and technology. During his tenure as CEO of Healthline Media, he led a team of over 350 people and grew Healthline.com into the largest health information site in the U.S., surpassing WebMD.com in 2019. Prior to joining Healthline, Kopp led ad product marketing in North America for Yahoo! and held leadership roles for several Internet advertising and technology start-ups. Earlier in his career, he worked in brand and product marketing for a division of Disney.

Kopp holds a bachelor's degree from Harvard University. In addition to MDVIP, Kopp serves as an advisor and director for a number of consumer healthcare organizations, including the non-profit Breastcancer.org.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,100 primary care physicians serving over 377,000 patients. Published research shows that the MDVIP model identifies more patients at risk for cardiovascular disease, delivers more preventive health services and saves the healthcare system hundreds of millions of dollars through reduced hospitalizations and readmissions. In response to growing consumer demand for a more personalized healthcare experience, hospital systems are incorporating the MDVIP model into their primary care offering. MDVIP also partners with employers to offer an executive health program as a benefit to their employees. The company has been certified by Great Place to Work since 2018 and is recognized by Fortune as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Healthcare. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

