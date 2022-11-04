TSA reduces TSA PreCheck® enrollment fee

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The TSA PreCheck® current enrollment provider, IDEMIA, has reduced the enrollment and in-person renewal fee from $85 to $78. The cost to renew online is still $70. If approved, enrollees get a five-year membership with the program.

TSA PreCheck is a Trusted Traveler Program offering expedited security screening at the airport, connecting low-risk travelers with security tailored to their TSA PreCheck status and a better air travel experience. To apply for TSA PreCheck, individuals provide biometric and biographic information that TSA uses to conduct a security threat assessment.

"For individuals and families with plans to fly this holiday season, now is the time to enroll or renew in TSA PreCheck," said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. "TSA PreCheck offers significant benefits to those who meet its enrollment standards – less physical contact, fewer items on the conveyor belt and faster screening."

There are over 500 enrollment centers nationwide. Following an in-person enrollment appointment, most applicants will receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) in about three to five days. Passengers must add their KTN to their flight reservations to enjoy the expedited security screening, which allows travelers to leave on shoes, jackets and belts. TSA PreCheck screening lanes move more quickly than standard screening lanes and passengers who have TSA PreCheck may keep their electronics and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in their carry-on bags.

In September 2022, 93% of TSA PreCheck passengers waited less than five minutes at airport security checkpoints nationwide.

Those interested in enrolling online can visit tsa.gov/precheck. Applicants must ensure they are using a .gov site when enrolling or renewing for TSA PreCheck to avoid fraudulent websites and unnecessary fees.

The Transportation Security Administration was created to strengthen the security of the nation's transportation systems and ensure the freedom of movement for people and commerce. TSA uses an intelligence-based approach and works closely with transportation, law enforcement and intelligence communities to set the standard for excellence in transportation security. For more information about TSA, please visit our website at tsa.gov.

View original content:

SOURCE Transportation Security Administration