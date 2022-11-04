How Holiday Sales Can Help: FAB CBD's Biggest Discounts and Donations

The season of gratitude and gift shopping translates into increased charitable giving at FAB CBD.

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As FAB's Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale kicks off today, customers are saving up to 50% off everything, and they are supporting a very worthy cause while they do their holiday shopping. Last year FAB CBD donated $15,000 to Charlie Rocket's Dream Machine because they believe in helping out real people with specific needs and dreams. Founder Josh Delaney felt so moved by their mission and having boots on the ground, he matched FAB's donation with an additional $15,000 making it $30,000 total to help families affected by natural disaster.

FAB CBD kicks off its biggest sale event of the year with up to 50% off sitewide, now through November 30th .

FAB CBD is joining forces once again with Charlie Rocket's Dream Machine Tour to help children with cancer. Their end goal is to raise $1 million, with a preliminary goal of $500,000. During the 4th quarter, FAB will be donating a portion of all sale purchases to this cause. So while customers shop with the highest discounts of the year, they will also be contributing to those in need.

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales have turned into an almost month-long event, lasting from November 3 - November 30th and offering up to 50% sitewide. Some of the hottest items include the new Complete Cannabinoid Soft Gels and the ever-popular Nighttime Gummies, among staples like full spectrum CBD Oil and CBD Body Salve. While you do your holiday shopping, you can feel good about being part of an effort to support those in need and spread a little good will.

Shop The Black Friday Sale - Up to 50% Off Storewide.

FAB CBD is best known for its highly-rated CBD products that include a line of organic full spectrum oils in varying strengths and flavors, Anytime and Sleep CBD Gummies, CBD Topical Cream, CBD Body Salve, CBD Dog Treats, CBD+CBG full spectrum oil, and the brand's latest offering of Complete Cannabinoid Soft Gels.

Shop The Sale Until November 30th By Going To: https://fabcbd.com/

