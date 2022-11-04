HONEYWELL LAUNCHES HONEYWELL FORGE SUSTAINABILITY+ TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS MEET CARBON REDUCTION GOALS

Honeywell Forge Sustainability+ for Industrials | Emissions Management and Honeywell Versatilis™ Signal Scout™ wireless Industrial IoT leak detection sensors enable organizations to measure, monitor, report and reduce emissions.

End-to-end, scalable solution to enable customers in the industrials sector to better identify and manage carbon emissions.



ATLANTA, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) today announced a new sustainability solution for carbon emissions monitoring and optimization which it has launched for earlier adopters and has also been deployed at its own facility. Honeywell Forge Sustainability+ for Industrials | Emissions Management and Honeywell Versatilis™ Signal Scout™ wireless Industrial IoT leak detection sensors will enable organizations to monitor and visualize emissions in near real-time. The new solution will help customers in the industrials sector as they strive to reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and meet their carbon reduction goals.

(PRNewsfoto/Honeywell) (PRNewswire)

Organizations have traditionally struggled to track emissions due to the lack of a single system of record. The new Honeywell Forge Sustainability+ for Industrials | Emissions Management and Honeywell Versatilis™ Signal Scout™ IoT sensors will provide organizations with an end-to-end software solution that includes emissions monitoring, analytics, visualization and proactive insights to assist with emissions reduction. The solution provides a foundation for organizations to measure, monitor, reduce and report their emissions performance against their carbon reduction goals.

Key features and benefits of the Honeywell Forge Sustainability+ for Industrials | Emissions Management solution include:

An enterprise solution that measures fugitive and process GHG emission leaks, continuously monitors sites for new or remediated emissions, reports on emissions' status and drives emission reduction strategies and solutions.

Innovative gas detection technologies with Honeywell Versatilis ™ Signal Scout ™ gas detector and Gas Cloud Imaging, interfaces with Emissions Management for continuous measuring and monitoring of emissions, enabling customers to better manage GHG emissions proactively in near real-time.

Reporting of process emissions with site- and enterprise-level trending and visualization that allows organizations to locate methane leaks that may cause production loss or impact worker safety, as well as gain access to metrics and alarms associated with gas leaks.

Enterprise-wide accounting, visualization and reporting that eliminates periodic manual reporting and provides a holistic, near real-time view of Scope 1 emissions for HSE professionals and executive teams.

"Honeywell Forge Sustainability+ for Industrials | Emissions Management presents a scalable solution to help our customers meet important compliance, reliability and profitability needs for driving energy transition and achieving their carbon reduction goals," said Kevin Dehoff, president and CEO, Honeywell Connected Enterprise. "Our new sustainability solution eliminates the need for complex data collection and spreadsheets while offering an accurate, auditable and near real-time view of emissions at the site level and across the enterprise."

"Montrose Environmental is excited to be working with the emissions management solutions being developed by Honeywell," said Scott Churbock, senior vice president, Montrose Environmental. "The ability to monitor and reduce process and fugitive GHG emissions in near real-time, will help our clients manage risk and accelerate the achievement of Net-Zero goals."

The Honeywell Forge Sustainability+ for Industrials | Emissions Management solution can be paired with Honeywell's comprehensive portfolio of sustainability solutions to further assist with emissions reduction. Learn more about Honeywell's sustainability strategy and portfolio.

Explore the product releases announced during the Honeywell Connect 2022 event, request a demo and follow Honeywell Forge on LinkedIn for the latest news.

New Honeywell Flight Efficiency

Honeywell Flight Efficiency, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) application that uses deep data analytics to equip airlines and flight crews with actionable insights to reduce fuel consumption, has moved to the cloud to offer faster load times, more customization and reporting options. The cloud-based solution will enable better prescriptive analytics to provide guidance to pilots and ground personnel before and during flights. A new enhancement enables users to access Flight Efficiency on a native mobile application for analyzing and sharing data on the go.

"Our new cloud-based Honeywell Flight Efficiency improves upon flight analytics available to airlines to help them further reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions," said Karen Miller, general manager, Honeywell Connected Aerospace. "The enhancements to our solution will help customers realize additional fuel savings and lower their operational costs by flight, which can translate to significant savings across their fleets."

Airline employees can use insights from Honeywell Flight Efficiency to make more informed decisions about fuel loading, taxiing and flight procedures to affect fuel economy and on-time performance. In addition to saving money, burning less fuel can result in less greenhouse emissions per flight.

About Honeywell:

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable.

Honeywell Forge is intelligent operations software that connects assets, people, and processes, enabling operational performance, sustainability, and quality improvement.

For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

This document may contain statements including future product direction and does not create any binding obligations on us to develop or sell any product, service or offering. Any descriptions of future product direction, intended updates or new or improved features or functions are intended for informational purposes only and are not binding commitments on us and the sale, development, release, locations of availability, or timing of any such products, updates, features or functions is at our sole discretion.

Contacts:

Media

Kevin Rainey

(602) 245-7319

Kevin.Rainey@honeywell.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Honeywell