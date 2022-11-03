True North Financial Advisors Announces Investment Management Workshop on Rules-Based Investing During Current Volatile Market Conditions

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- True North Financial Advisors ("TNFA") Announces an upcoming Investment Management Workshop on "Rules-Based" Investing during the current volatile market conditions for investors. The Investment Management Workshops will be held on Thursday, November 10th in Boynton Beach office. The group presentation will include a Q&A session for attendees about their personal concerns about investing in today's market conditions.

About Rules-Based Investing

Rules-Based Investing includes both a fundamental analysis of individual securities and a technical analysis of each security held in client accounts designed to protect profits and limit losses. The investment selection process benefits from a disciplined approach designed to mitigate risk through the monitoring of market trends and securities' price/volume performance. To learn more about rules-based investing during periods of volatile market conditions, investors are encouraged to attend one of our unique workshops that will provide a new perspective on managing your wealth. We can help you understand relevant financial information that leads to more informed decisions. Our goal is to reduce the often complex to the readily understandable, helping you "set your own course".

Team Approach

True North Financial Advisors utilizes a multi-disciplinary approach that can help you review the financial planning and investment management strategies you have pursued and determine how effective the approach has been in achieving defined goals and objectives. Our True North Financial Advisors team includes, Stephen Ostrofsky, CFP® and Ronald Mercatante who have over 55 years of combined experience in delivering successful financial outcomes designed to meet client needs, providing brokerage services, fee-based financial planning and investment advisory services. Our financial planning and investment advisory services provide investors with a path to meet their financial goals and objectives.

To learn more about True North Financial Advisors or reserve a seat for an Investment Management Workshop, contact us at info@truenorthfinancialadvisors.com, or call toll free at (855) 377-7526.

Important Disclosures

Securities offered through Registered Representatives of Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a broker-dealer member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor. Cambridge and True North Financial Advice are not affiliated. Cambridge does not offer legal or tax advice.

Contact:

True North Financial Advisors

1301 N. Congress Avenue

Suite 340

Boynton Beach, Florida 33426

(855) 377-7526

Info@truenorthfinancialadvice.com

SOURCE True North Financial Advisors