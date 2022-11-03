REGENXBIO Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Operational Highlights

- Continued progress on 5x25 strategy to advance five AAV Therapeutics from our internal pipeline and licensed programs into pivotal-stage or commercial products by 2025
- RGX-314 program for the treatment of wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy, being developed in collaboration with AbbVie, remains on track for first BLA filing in 2024
- Announced expansion of AAVIATE trial to include Cohort 6 at third dose level with short-course prophylactic ocular steroids following RGX-314 administration
- Announced dose escalation and expansion of ALTITUDE trial to include Cohorts 4 and 5 at new, third dose level with short-course prophylactic ocular steroids following RGX-314 administration
- AFFINITY DUCHENNE™ Phase I/II trial of RGX-202 remains on track for dosing in the first half of 2023
- CAMPSIITE™ pivotal program of RGX-121 is active and enrolling patients for the treatment of MPS II; remains on track to file a BLA in 2024 using the accelerated approval pathway
- $617 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of as of September 30, 2022; operational runway into 2025
ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, and recent operational highlights.
"REGENXBIO has seen continued progress since our last earnings update, with encouraging data updates across four of our key gene therapy programs that make up our '5x'25' strategy," said Kenneth T. Mills, President and Chief Executive Officer of REGENXBIO. "We shared multiple updates for our lead program, RGX-314, that is being developed in collaboration with AbbVie, including new long-term follow-up data for RGX-314 subretinal delivery that supports our anticipated 2024 BLA filing. We also shared new Phase II data for RGX-314 suprachoroidal delivery in both wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy. We are expanding these trials in both indications as we continue developing this novel approach to delivering gene therapy with the potential to expand patient access to the in-office setting. Within our rare disease pipeline, we also announced new data for RGX-121, our gene therapy for the treatment of MPS II, and we continue enrolling in the pivotal CAMPSIITE trial that we expect to support a planned BLA filing in 2024 using the accelerated approval pathway. We remain well funded to execute upon our goals and look forward to keeping you updated on the advancement of our programs as we finish the year and look ahead to 2023."
Program Highlights and Milestones
RGX-314: RGX-314 is an investigational one-time AAV Therapeutic being developed in collaboration with AbbVie for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic retinopathy (DR) and other additional chronic retinal conditions. RGX-314 uses the NAV® AAV8 vector to deliver a gene encoding a therapeutic antibody fragment to inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF).
- RGX-314 Subretinal Delivery for the Treatment of Wet AMD
- As of August 29, 2022, RGX-314 continued to be generally well-tolerated in the long-term follow-up study (n=37).
- Patients treated with RGX-314 continued to demonstrate a long-term, durable treatment effect in Cohort 3 up to four years and in Cohort 4 up to three years. Stable to improved visual acuity was observed, with a mean best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) of +12 letters from baseline at four years for Cohort 3 patients and -5 letters from baseline at three years for Cohort 4 patients following RGX-314 administration.
- RGX-314 Suprachoroidal Delivery for the Treatment of Wet AMD
- As of August 1, 2022, RGX-314 suprachoroidal delivery was reported to be well tolerated across 85 patients dosed in Cohorts 1-5. Mild intraocular inflammation was reported at similar incidence in the first and second dose levels, with an increase in incidence in mild to moderate inflammation seen at the third dose level (Cohort 4). All intraocular inflammation resolved with topical corticosteroids.
- Patients treated in the RGX-314 arms and the ranibizumab control arm both continued to demonstrate stable BCVA and central retina thickness (CRT) at 6 months. In addition, a meaningful reduction in anti-VEGF treatment burden following administration of RGX-314 was observed and ranged from -64% to -85% across all cohorts. The highest reduction in treatment burden was observed in the third dose level, with patients receiving a mean of 1.3 injections over six months following administration of RGX-314, which represents an 85% reduction in anti-VEGF treatment burden.
- Ten out of 15 patients (67%) in the third dose level received no anti-VEGF injections over six months following RGX-314 administration.
- Interim data from the second dose level (Cohorts 2 and 3) suggested there was no meaningful difference in safety and vision outcomes for patients who are neutralizing antibody (NAb) positive.
- The AAVIATE trial has expanded to include a new cohort at the third dose level with short-course prophylactic ocular steroids following RGX-314 administration to evaluate the ability to prevent or reduce the occurrence of the mild to moderate intraocular inflammation seen in previous cohorts. Patients will be enrolled in Cohort 6 regardless of NAb status.
- RGX-314 Suprachoroidal Delivery for the Treatment of DR
- 20% (D1: 40%, D2: 11%) achieved ≥2-step DRSS improvement vs. 10% in control
- 54% (D1: 60%, D2: 51%) achieved any DRSS improvement vs. 20% in control
- 0% (D1: 0%, D2: 0%) worsened ≥2 steps vs. 20% in control
RGX-202: RGX-202 is an investigational one-time AAV Therapeutic for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (Duchenne), using the NAV AAV8 vector to deliver a transgene for a novel microdystrophin that includes the functional elements of the C-Terminal (CT) domain as well as a muscle specific promoter to support a targeted therapy for improved resistance to muscle damage associated with Duchenne.
- Preparation for the initiation of the AFFINITY DUCHENNE™ Phase I/II trial continues, including readying clinical trial sites and manufacturing additional clinical supply for the trial.
- REGENXBIO anticipates dosing the first patient in this trial in the first half of 2023.
RGX-121: RGX-121 is an investigational one-time AAV Therapeutic for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II (MPS II), also known as Hunter Syndrome, using the NAV AAV9 vector to deliver the gene that encodes the iduronate-2-sulfatase (I2S) enzyme.
- CAMPSIITE™, a multicenter, open-label, Phase I/II/III trial for the treatment of patients up to 5 years old diagnosed with MPS II, is active and enrolling patients. The trial is expected to enroll up to 10 MPS II patients using commercial-scale cGMP material to support a BLA filing in 2024 using the accelerated approval pathway, with the potential to enroll additional patients.
- In August 2022, REGENXBIO announced positive interim data from the CAMPSIITE trial of RGX-121
- The Phase I/II trial of RGX-121 for the treatment of pediatric patients with MPS II over the age of five years old is also ongoing.
RGX-111: RGX-111 is an investigational one-time AAV Therapeutic for the treatment of severe Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I (MPS I), using the NAV AAV9 vector to deliver the α-l-iduronidase (IDUA) gene.
- REGENXBIO continues with plans to enroll additional patients in a Cohort 2 expansion arm of the Phase I/II trial.
Operational Updates
- The REGENXBIO Manufacturing Innovation Center is fully operational, producing GMP bulk substance lots to support programs using the NAVXpress™ process platform.
NAV Technology Licensee Program Highlights
As of September 30, 2022, REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform was being applied in one marketed product and multiple clinical stage partnered programs, with the potential to impact a broad range of therapeutic areas and disease indications.
- Zolgensma®, a one-time AAV Therapeutic for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), is a marketed product utilizing REGENXBIO's NAV AAV9 vector. In October 2022, Novartis AG reported third quarter global sales of Zolgensma of $319 million (>2,500 patients treated worldwide).
- In September 2022, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced positive updates from the Phase 1 clinical trial for RP-A501 in Danon Disease. Pediatric efficacy data showed initial improvements across clinical, functional and biomarker endpoints with six to nine months of follow-up; positive results including protein expression obtained at three and six months were consistent with adult cohorts at similar timeframe. The clinical data presented to date is expected to support a Phase 2 pivotal study. RP-A501 is being developed as a one-time gene therapy utilizing REGENXBIO's NAV AAV9 vector.
- In August 2022, uniQure N.V. announced the initiation of an IND-enabling GLP toxicology study in non-human primates to support an IND submission for AMT-260 in rTLE. AMT-260 is being developed as a one-time gene therapy utilizing REGENXBIO's NAV AAV9 vector.
- In July 2022, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. announced that dosing and enrollment of the Phase 3 study of DTX401 for Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia (GSDIa) is ongoing, it expects to initiate the Phase 3 study of DTX301 for Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency in the second half of 2022, and it is dosing patients in the first stage of the Cyprus2+ study of UX701 for Wilson Disease. DTX401 and DTX301 are both being developed as one-time gene therapies utilizing REGENXBIO's NAV AAV8 vector and UX701 is being developed as a one-time gene therapy utilizing REGENXBIO's NAV AAV9 vector.
Financial Results
Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $617.0 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $849.3 million as of December 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by cash used to fund operating activities and capital expenditures and temporary unrealized losses on marketable debt securities during the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
Revenues: Revenues were $26.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $30.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to Zolgensma royalty revenues, which decreased from $30.3 million for the third quarter of 2021 to $25.2 million for the third quarter of 2022. Zolgensma royalty revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $75.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $66.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
Research and Development Expenses: Research and development expenses were $63.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $47.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to personnel costs as a result of increased headcount, and costs associated with clinical trials and manufacturing-related activities for our lead product candidates.
General and Administrative Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $20.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $21.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
Net Loss: Net loss was $75.5 million, or $1.75 basic and diluted net loss per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to a net loss of $58.4 million, or $1.37 basic and diluted net loss per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
Financial Guidance
Based on its current operating plan, REGENXBIO expects its balance in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $617.0 million as of September 30, 2022 to fund its operations into 2025.
REGENXBIO INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
118,544
$
345,209
Marketable securities
263,874
112,230
Accounts receivable, net
32,549
32,439
Prepaid expenses
14,824
18,752
Other current assets
6,848
10,196
Total current assets
436,639
518,826
Marketable securities
234,594
391,907
Accounts receivable, net
1,803
2,262
Property and equipment, net
140,906
131,547
Operating lease right-of-use assets
59,471
60,904
Restricted cash
2,030
2,030
Other assets
8,350
6,428
Total assets
$
883,793
$
1,113,904
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
25,210
$
11,387
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
44,462
76,111
Deferred revenue
5,903
3,333
Operating lease liabilities
3,608
1,752
Liability related to sale of future royalties
44,365
37,889
Total current liabilities
123,548
130,472
Operating lease liabilities
84,673
84,929
Liability related to sale of future royalties
103,084
133,460
Other liabilities
8,664
745
Total liabilities
319,969
349,606
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock; no shares issued and outstanding
—
—
Common stock; 43,292 and 42,831 shares issued
4
4
Additional paid-in capital
963,694
928,095
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(18,256)
(2,569)
Accumulated deficit
(381,618)
(161,232)
Total stockholders' equity
563,824
764,298
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
883,793
$
1,113,904
REGENXBIO INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months
Nine Months
Ended September 30,
Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
License and royalty revenue
$
26,512
$
30,773
$
81,379
$
71,692
Total revenues
26,512
30,773
81,379
71,692
Operating Expenses
Cost of revenues
13,094
14,105
41,762
28,775
Research and development
63,313
47,855
179,948
133,459
General and administrative
20,921
21,030
64,071
57,293
Credit losses and other
229
5,131
703
5,781
Total operating expenses
97,557
88,121
286,484
225,308
Loss from operations
(71,045)
(57,348)
(205,105)
(153,616)
Other Income (Expense)
Interest income from licensing
18
117
265
700
Investment income
1,497
5,535
3,357
6,514
Interest expense
(5,954)
(6,709)
(18,944)
(19,777)
Total other income (expense)
(4,439)
(1,057)
(15,322)
(12,563)
Loss before income taxes
(75,484)
(58,405)
(220,427)
(166,179)
Income Tax Benefit (Expense)
—
—
41
(4)
Net loss
$
(75,484)
$
(58,405)
$
(220,386)
$
(166,183)
Other Comprehensive Loss
Unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities, net
(3,493)
(30)
(15,687)
(925)
Total other comprehensive loss
(3,493)
(30)
(15,687)
(925)
Comprehensive loss
$
(78,977)
$
(58,435)
$
(236,073)
$
(167,108)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(1.75)
$
(1.37)
$
(5.11)
$
(3.93)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
43,251
42,629
43,103
42,324
