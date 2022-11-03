The Printed Circuit Board Association of America names David Schild as the association's first executive director

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Printed Circuit Board Association of America has named David Schild as the association's first executive director.

PCBAA is a consortium of U.S.-based companies that support U.S. domestic production of printed circuit boards or "PCBs". The association focuses on reshoring American high-tech manufacturing and building a resilient and secure domestic supply chain.

"David brings tremendous experience and enthusiasm to the association," said PCBAA Chairman Travis Kelly. "He will drive our efforts to educate, advocate and support legislation that will bring printed circuit board manufacturing back to the United States."

PCBAA President Will Marsh discussed how this new role positions the association for continued success heading into the 118th Congress: "David's appointment is the latest milestone in what has been a two-year effort to build a strong and effective presence in Washington. I am confident PCBAA will continue to grow under his leadership."

David Schild is the founder and managing partner of Three Rivers Strategies, LLC., a strategic public affairs firm based in Pittsburgh, PA. Prior to establishing his firm, David spent several decades in the aerospace and defense industry, managing political engagement, employee communications, advocacy campaigns, executive coaching and public affairs for TRW, United Technologies and Raytheon. David is a former adjunct faculty member with George Washington University's Graduate School of Political Management where he taught "Political Action Committees and the U.S. Congress" from 2010-2019.

