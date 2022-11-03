Miku Care Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Pediatric Wellness Dashboard

Care+ from Miku helps parents easily view trends and stay updated on unexpected changes in their child's sleep and breathing patterns

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Miku Care , the tech company known for developing the award-winning Miku Pro, a contact-free pediatric monitor, introduces its newest offering, Care+, featuring a dashboard designed to keep parents notified of important changes in their child's wellness. With personal wellness tracking on the rise for adults, Miku extends the same benefits to the pediatric space. The in-app software add-on uses trend graphs and trend notifications to help parents easily view and stay aware of changes in their child's unique sleep and breathing patterns, which are key indicators of overall well-being. With a better understanding of the factors that impact a child's sleep and wellness, parents can adjust daily habits, nightly routines and discuss inconsistencies with providers.

Miku Care Logo (PRNewswire)

"I initially created Miku to give me peace of mind while my newborn kids were sleeping at night. As they grew older my concerns as a parent shifted to wanting to understand if they were healthy, getting enough sleep and developing on track. We developed Care+ to help parents navigate the next stages of life from birth well into the school aged years," says Eric White, Miku Co-Founder and Chief Product + Technology Officer. "It's exciting to see the applications for Miku's technology continue to evolve and expand."

"As a mother and a pediatrician, I understand the importance of good sleep and respiratory health for children. By monitoring these trends and identifying variances, we gain a greater understanding of how they respond to the world around them, and a greater understanding of their well-being," says Dr. Jacqueline Winkelmann, Miku's Chief Medical Officer.

Care+ is designed to be used with the company's Miku monitors. The latest version is the highly-rated Miku Pro Smart Baby Monitor that doesn't require any wearable devices thanks to its proprietary SensorFusion® technology. As the monitor collects the data, Care+ analyzes and presents it in a digestible format for the user to view within the Miku App.

Care+ features include:

Trend Notification: Care+ notifies you when there are statistically important changes to your child's health trends

Breathing & Sleep Trends: Easily view your child's breathing & sleep trends and identify changes in their patterns over time

Expert Age-Related Articles: Sleep and development articles by pediatricians and sleep experts, specific to your baby's age

Daily Tracker: Easily track height, weight, feedings, diaper changes, and temperature readings

Extended Video Storage: With your Care+ subscription, choose from 30-Day or unlimited activity video storage

"Miku is headed in an exciting direction, developing pediatric solutions and research around monitoring immediate acute changes and gradual longitudinal trends in respiratory and sleep data," says Miku Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Johann Fernando. "Care+ is our first offering on this path of combining our proprietary technology and unique data analysis capabilities."

Care+ from Miku is now available for purchase in the US only on www.mikucare.com . Care+ works with all versions of the Miku monitor. All previously available Miku monitor features remain free. Care+ is offered in two tiers: Care+ 30 with 30 days' extended video storage at $9.99/month or $99/year, and Care+ Unlimited which includes unlimited video storage and is offered for $19.99/month or $199/year.

About Miku Care

Miku Care is a pediatric health monitoring company creating products that make it easy for parents to understand their child's sleep and respiratory behaviors and trends. The contact-free Miku Pro Smart Baby Monitor and corresponding analytics platform give parents easy access to breathing and sleep data, all without the use of a wearable.

Founded in 2018, Miku Care's products and proprietary, clinically-tested SensorFusion™ technology have received accolades from Fast Company, CES, Good Housekeeping, Babylist, Digital Trends, and more for innovation, design, and overall industry best-of. Partnered with established universities, hospital systems, research organizations, investors, and leaders, Miku is pioneering contactless monitoring in the pediatric space. For more information, please visit mikucare.com . Follow us on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

The Miku monitors and Care+ are not intended to diagnose, cure, mitigate, prevent or treat any illness or condition.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Miku