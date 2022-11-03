Market Force Information Releases New Panel Study Ranking America's Top Quick Serve Restaurants

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The results are in, and Americans have selected their favorite brands by participating in Market Force Information's 2022 Quick Serve Restaurant (QSR) / Fast Casual Study. Market Force surveyed 5,173 consumers about their most recent restaurant experience to understand which brands are consumer favorites and why.

Market Force Information's 2022 Quick Serve Restaurant (QSR) / Fast Casual Study ranks 53 of America’s top brands. (PRNewswire)

Market Force Information's 2022 Quick Serve Restaurant (QSR) / Fast Casual Study ranks 53 of America's top brands.

The full study ranks 53 brands on a variety of factors covering the entire customer journey including QSC (Quality, Service, Cleanliness); speed of service; brand sentiment; menu; loyalty and value measures. The study also explores the concept of how brand identity and values can be an important consideration for consumers.

From a brand identity and values perspective, America's favorites include Firehouse Subs, Chick-Fil-A, In-N-Out, Dutch Bros Coffee and Chipotle. In terms of customer loyalty, Chick-Fil-A and In-N-Out came out on top with Customer Loyal Index (CLI) scores of 4.77 and 4.75 (out of 5), respectively, followed by Papa Murphy's at 4.70, Jersey Mikes at 4.64 and Raising Cane's at 4.61. The rest of the scores ranged from 4.60 to a low watermark of 3.76.

The study connects the dots between a brand's ability to deliver customer satisfaction and win customer loyalty, with impactful outcomes including brand trust and wallet share.

"Ultimately there is a strong connection between execution, consistency and financial results," says Phil Doriot, Market Force's VP of Customer Success and Analytics. "I've studied top brands across many industries throughout my career. The secret to success lies in the data and the insights derived when the right analytical methods are applied."

The full study ranks winners in technology, showcases successful brand differentiation, examines how brands can be more competitive, and models what metrics are most linked to wallet share growth.

"Given how competitive the restaurant landscape is, this is "need to know" information for brands who are already on the list and those who aspire to be," says Doriot.

The results have been tabulated and a summary of the findings can be accessed at: https://www.marketforce.com/qsr-research-2022-download

Brands and analysts interested in a full walkthrough of results can schedule a briefing at:

https://www.marketforce.com/qsr-research-2022-connect

The 53 brands featured in the study include: Arby's, Auntie Anne's, Baskin-Robbins, Bojangles, Boston Market, Burger King, Captain D's, Cava, Checkers and Rally's, Chick-Fil-A, Chipotle, Church's Chicken, Culver's, Dairy Queen, Del Taco, Domino's, Dunkin', Dutch Bros Coffee, El Pollo Loco, Firehouse Subs, Five Guys, Hardee's / Carl's Jr., In-N-Out Burger, Jack In The Box, Jersey Mike's, Jimmy John's, KFC, Krispy Kreme, Little Caesars, Long John Silver's, Marco's Pizza, McAlister's Deli, McDonald's, Moe's Southwest Grill, Noodles & Company, Panda Express, Panera Bread, Papa John's, Papa Murphy's, Pizza Hut, Popeyes, Qdoba, Raising Cane's, Sonic Drive-In, Starbucks, Subway, Taco Bell, Taco John's, Tim Hortons, Wendy's, Whataburger, Wingstop, Zaxby's.

About Market Force Information

Market Force Information provides a robust framework for measuring and improving employee experience, operational performance, customer experience, and financial KPIs. Market Force delivers solutions for restaurants, big box and specialty retail, grocery, petro-convenience, hospitality, travel, telecom, technology, energy, education, health and wellness, movie studios and theatres, fitness, financial services, gaming, CPG, alcohol and tobacco, pharma, government agencies and more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Market Force Information