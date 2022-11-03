Festool Launches High-Quality Clamps and Limited-Edition Pliers Set

New offerings supplement the premium tool manufacturer's wide array of well-built professional tool solutions

LEBANON, Ind., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Festool , a leading manufacturer of innovative, precision-engineered and durable power tool solutions, today announced the Quick Clamp, a durable MFT (Multifunction Table) lever clamp that holds workpieces in place with easy fasten and release functionality. Festool also launched a limited-edition Plier Systainer Set for remodelers, carpenters and electricians looking to bolster their shop selection.

"We're pleased to introduce new tool collections that feature highly sought-after products for electricians, installers, carpenters and remodelers. The MFT Lever Clamp was initially introduced as part of a limited edition set earlier this year and, thanks to customer demand, we're proud to now offer the Lever Clamp as a standalone permanent item in our portfolio," said Rick Bush, Product Marketing Manager at Festool. "In addition, the Pliers Systainer Set includes seven limited-edition tools that feature excellent fit and finish. The pliers are sure to provide years of reliable service with the quality that comes with the Festool name."

Lever Clamp MFT-HZ 80: Quick, Durable & Robust

Festool's Quick Clamp lever makes clamping a smooth process. For the first time, it is available as a permanent, standalone product. The robust, long-lasting tool can be transported from project to project for years to come.

The clamp works on a variety of materials up to a height of 3-1/8" (80mm) and the lever makes it quick and convenient to clamp and release workpieces one-handed without slipping. It is compatible with the MFT hole pattern, making it easy to attach to a Multifunction Table (MFT/3) or the Mobile Workshop (MW 1000).

Pliers Systainer Set: Seven-Piece Set of Solutions

Neatly organized in the latest generation of Systainer storage featuring a unique blue color for quick and easy identification, Festool's seven-piece limited edition Pliers Systainer Set offers solutions for countless applications. The pliers are extremely sturdy and built for a range of projects involving holding, gripping, bending and cutting. The set includes one of each of the following: adjustable plier, linesman plier, extended reach plier, end nipper plier, diagonal cutter plier, bent needle nose plier and wire stripper plier.

The pliers feature advanced cutting strength, clean finishes and comfortable handles. Several feature a slot to attach a lanyard for added security when working from higher elevations. The German-made, seven-part set expands application possibilities to wires, connectors, nuts, nails and common electrical and remodeling tasks. Remodelers, carpenters and electricians will appreciate a high-quality upgrade needed to easily strip previous work and tackle any installation. The set components are stored in the professional EPP foam tool inlay in a Systainer so they are ready to go for any project.

Starting December 1, the Quick Clamp MFT-HZ 80 (577132) will be a permanent addition to the Festool catalog and will retail for $49. The Pliers Systainer Set (577456) will be available for $199 for a limited time at participating dealers, while supplies last.

Festool USA is based in Lebanon, Indiana. For more information, visit www.festoolusa.com or www.festoolcanada.com.

About Festool

Festool has been developing innovative, precision-engineered and durable power tool solutions for nearly a century. Founded in Germany in 1925, Festool is a leading manufacturer known for its systems-based approach to power tools that are designed for efficiency and high performance. Festool's mission, "Built Better To Build Better," focuses on creating products that empower professional tradespeople to elevate their skills and deliver outstanding work by helping them build cleaner, faster, smarter…better.

