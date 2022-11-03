DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees Donates Additional $25,000 to Wounded Warrior Project® Ahead of Veterans Day

Vintage-inspired men's lifestyle brand continues support for our nation's wounded veterans

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees, a vintage-inspired men's lifestyle brand, today announced its latest charitable contribution of $25,000 to Wounded Warrior Project (WWP). As a proud partner of WWP, DEVIL-DOG® has supported the organization and its mission with donations now totaling $125,000 since 2019 regardless of sales.

DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees (PRNewswire)

DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees was first established in 1948 by U.S. Army veteran Louis Rosenstock who named the company in honor of the Marines and all the armed forces who fought so bravely for our country. Today, the company is led by Louis' grandchildren, Jeff and David Rosenstock, and serves as a men's denim and lifestyle brand focused on casual style.

DEVIL-DOG® is universally recognized for its comfortable and durable denim, and each pair of DEVIL-DOG® jeans proudly come with a dog tag that showcases its' partnership with WWP. "We are honored to continue our partnership with Wounded Warrior Project, a cause that is so important to our brand's heritage and values," said Jeff Rosenstock, Co-Owner & President of DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees. "In addition to our monetary support, we are equally proud of our campaign to drive awareness to WWP's mission to honor and empower wounded warriors."

This Veterans Day, DEVIL-DOG® employees will once again march in the New York City Veterans Day Parade on Friday, November 11th alongside WWP team members, veterans, and wounded warriors. As a special thanks to all those who have served our country, DEVIL-DOG® will increase its year-round 20% military discount for Active Duty, Retirees, Veterans, Military Spouses, and Military Family Member to 50% off its products sitewide from November 3rd through November 13th via the Id.me platform.

For more information about DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees, please visit devil-dog.com and follow @DEVILDOGJeans on Instagram and Facebook. For more information on Wounded Warrior Project, please visit www.woundedwarriorproject.org and follow @WWP on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees

DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees was first established in 1948, relaunching to the market in 2019 as a men's lifestyle brand, creating vintage-inspired and high-quality menswear at a great value. Originally known for their great fitting and durable denim jeans, DEVIL-DOG® has expanded into a full lifestyle collection including new categories such as: Casual Bottoms & Shorts, Knit Tops, Sweatshirts & Tees, Denim Shirts & Jackets, Caps and Leather Accessories.

About Wounded Warrior Project®

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

About ID.me

Id.me provides secure identity proofing, authentication, and group affiliation verification for government and businesses across sectors.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees