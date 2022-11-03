Amplity Health Announces Two Posters Accepted at the 2022 International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) Conference

Amplity Insights' data scientifically accepted by leading European conference for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), ISPOR Europe

LANGHORNE, Pa., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplity Health, a leading global medical and commercial partner to biopharmaceutical companies, today announced two abstracts have been accepted for poster presentation at the ISPOR Europe 2022 conference, taking place November 6-9 in Vienna, Austria, and virtually. The presented research demonstrates the use of Amplity Insights to generate therapy-specific real-world evidence on healthcare resource utilization, routine care treatment patterns, and potential limitations.

The titles for the two scientific posters are as follows, which can be viewed at any time during the conference:

Understanding Treatment Patterns, Disruptions, and Potential Limitations of Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors in ROS1+ Non–Small-Cell Lung Cancer Patients in a Retrospective Review of US Electronic Medical Transcription Records

Healthcare Resource Utilization of US ROS1+ Non–Small-Cell Lung Cancer Patients Treated with Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors: Analysis of Electronic Medical Transcription Records

"The research presented in these posters showcases the effectiveness of Amplity Insights' data," said Joe Turner, Head of Amplity Insights. "We are proud to stand by our client as they present how they've solved for scarcity in a meaningful way with Amplity Insights' deep, disease-specific insights, provided at the point of care, that they couldn't find elsewhere."

The posters will be made available on Amplity.com following their respective presentations at the conference. For more information on the ISPOR Europe 2022 conference, please visit https://www.ispor.org/conferences-education/conferences/upcoming-conferences/ispor-europe-2022.

About the Amplity Insights Database

Amplity Insights' database of medical transcription records provides a unique perspective on patient conditions and provider interactions. This robust database offers access to HEOR studies, patient journey reports, provider-targeting lists, and beyond. Using our proprietary Natural Language Processing (NLP) algorithms, meaningful data end points may be quickly extracted and evaluated for specific research questions. Leveraging this rich source of patient-level data, researchers are able to glean insights related to the true prevalence of disease, treatment patterns, rationale for treatment, and patient-reported outcomes. Visit www.amplity.com/insights to learn more.

About Amplity Health

The true partner of global healthcare companies, Amplity Health delivers tailored medical and commercial solutions that scale throughout the life cycle of your drug. Amplity is a global authority in scientific stakeholder engagement, go-to-market strategies, and is built upon our belief in the power of face-to-face interaction that nurtures trust with physicians, patients, and payers, allowing for the exchange of complex ideas. We are proud of our inclusive culture and our EPIIC values. Amplity has the expertise, global infrastructure, and data-driven insights to help clients overcome their medical and commercial challenges. Amplity's wide-ranging capabilities include clinical and medical outsourced teams; clinical and medical capability development; companion diagnostic and precision medicine solutions; medical communications; expert engagement; remote and field solutions for patients, payers, and physicians; and strategic and access consulting. Amplity's one-of-a-kind Insights database offers clients a detailed view into patient–provider interactions and provider treatment rationale not found through any other provider. For more information, visit amplity.com. Connect with Amplity on Twitter and LinkedIn. Amplity Health is a portfolio company of Altamont Capital Partners.

About Altamont Capital Partners

Altamont Capital Partners is a private investment firm based in the San Francisco Bay Area with more than $3.5 billion of assets under management. Altamont is focused on investing in middle market businesses where it can partner with leading management teams to help its portfolio companies reach their full potential. The firm's principals have significant experience building business success stories across a range of industries, including healthcare, business services, financial services, consumer/retail, and industrials.

