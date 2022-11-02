SmartMedia Technologies Secures SOC2 Compliance for its Enterprise Web3 Platform and Appoints Chief Information Security Officer

ASPEN, Colo., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartMedia Technologies (SMT), the leader in providing enterprise level Web3 enabled solutions, successfully secured SOC2 compliance to further strengthen its position as the world's most trusted enterprise Web3 platform.

Developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), SOC 2 is a voluntary compliance standard for service organizations, that specifies how organizations should manage customer data, based on Trust Services Criteria including: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

"We have spent the last 5 years making Web3 easy for enterprise, and now we are ensuring it's safe and compliant for end users," said Tyler Moebius, CEO and Co-Founder of SmartMedia Technologies. "Web3 wallets are the killer app of the future and will play a significant role in our digital lives. Web3 wallets will not only better safeguard digital valuables, such as crypto currencies or NFT tokens, but will also be used to authenticate identity across the open web. Instead of entering an email and password, users will use their Web3 wallet to log-into their account."

SMT provides Web3 wallet custodial services to over 5M end users and has achieved this scale by enabling anyone with a smartphone to easily create a Web3 wallet with just 2-clicks. The SmartMedia platform and the Smart NFT protocol is powering many of the world's largest enterprises, such as Accenture, American Express, Miller Lite, NBA, PepsiCo, Unilever and Vodafone.

Moebius continued, "Our enterprise clients are looking to us to not only provide them with the best-in-class technology to power their Web3 solutions, but are also seeking assurance that the implementation of such Web3 technologies is compliant, secure and responsible. With an extensive portfolio of global campaigns on a single platform, SMT has positioned itself as a leader in Web3 compliance and security."

SMT also announced today the appointment of Christopher L. Cousins as the group's Chief Information Security Officer. Cousins was previously at Amobee, a subsidiary of SingTel, where he was responsible for managing Amobee's ISO 27001 program and oversaw Cybersecurity and data privacy. In his role as CISO, Cousins will be responsible for managing SMT's information security program, as detailed in the SOC2 report, which includes procedures and policies designed to protect SMT's enterprise communications, systems, data, users and assets from both internal and external threats.

