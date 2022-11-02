PREIT's Philadelphia Portfolio Hosting Holiday Season Festivities and Shopping

Starting this month, the community will be invited to enjoy holiday entertainment every weekend!

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PREIT (NYSE: PEI) is making it a season to remember for Philadelphia and its suburbs. Come out and celebrate at Willow Grove Park Mall , Springfield Mall , Plymouth Meeting Mall , Exton Square , Cherry Hill Mall , and Moorestown Mall with special festivities including family photos with Santa, Black Friday giveaways, "Kringle Mingle", and other seasonal events. Food, drink, and gift wrapping stations benefiting nonprofits in the community will also be available.

"We're looking forward to kicking off the holiday season with the Philadelphia community," said Lisa Pellicciotta, Senior Director, Consumer Marketing at PREIT. "The next couple of weeks will offer something special for all ages to get in the holiday spirit. Our Philly malls are the perfect locations to celebrate and shop for your gift list with unbeatable deals and events."

We encourage our shoppers to shop early to ensure product availability and to exercise consideration to retail workers throughout the season. Our retailers and restaurants are eager to welcome shoppers find the perfect gifts and provide quality experiences with loved ones.

Photos with Santa

Santa will return to his seat this season to listen to every child's holiday wish. In November, each mall will give away 1-3 Santa Photo Packages as part of this year's giveaway frenzy.

Pets are again welcome to visit with Santa this year on Mondays. Feathered, whiskered and hooved pets are all welcome, as long as they are kept on a leash or in a crate at all times.

Each mall will be welcoming Santa with a PJ party! Families are encouraged to wear their holiday pjs and enjoy holiday entertainment and activities with Santa.

Santa's Arrival Schedule

Cherry Hill Mall: 11/5 from 10 AM-12 PM

Willow Grove Park Mall: 11/12 from 10 AM-12 PM

Springfield Mall: 11/12 from 10 AM-12 PM

Moorestown Mall: 11/12 from 10 AM-12 PM

Exton Square: 11/19 from 10 AM-12 PM

Plymouth Meeting Mall: 11/19 from 10 AM-12 PM

This year, PREIT's entire portfolio is partnering with the national nonprofit Cards For Hospitalized Kids to spread joy to kids across America. A card-making station will be set up with pre-made cards near the Santa photo line to help entertain children while they wait to see the jolly man.

Kringle Mingle

Join us for our "Kringle Mingle" event where shoppers will be encouraged to come dressed as Santa to receive access to holiday freebies. We partnered with our restaurants to provide free drink coupons for the whole family and we will be providing free "sleigh it" bags filled with retailer coupons, giftcards, and a chance to win a grand prize!

Kringle Mingle Event Schedule

Exton Square: 12/1 from 5 PM-7 PM

Cherry Hill Mall: 12/1 from 6 PM-8 PM

Willow Grove Park Mall: 12/1 from 6 PM-8 PM

Moorestown Mall: 12/1 from 6 PM-8 PM

Springfield Mall: 12/9 from 5 PM-7 PM

Plymouth Meeting Mall: 12/9 from 6 PM-8 PM

Black Friday Information

All four malls will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to allow retail employees to enjoy the holiday with their families. The malls will reopen at 7 a.m. so guests can enjoy the traditional early start to the holiday shopping weekend.

Extended Hours

The malls will offer extended hours this holiday season for added convenience. To avoid the crowds, shop Monday through Thursday when traffic is at a lighter pace.

Visit the malls' websites for a full list of in-store deals and various store hours:

https://www.willowgroveparkmall.com/

https://shopspringfieldmall.com/

https://shopplymouthmeetingmall.com/

https://www.extonsquare.com/

https://cherryhillmall.com/

https://www.moorestown-mall.com/

PREIT appreciates shoppers' cooperation and understanding as several retailers and restaurants enter the busiest time of the year short staffed. Those looking for seasonal employment to earn extra holiday cash are encouraged to visit each mall's website to view a list of positions available.

Face masks are suggested as recommended by the CDC, but they are not required to enter the property.

