NFP Launches Partnership with Petline to Offer Petsecure, Canada's Pet Insurance

Enables NFP clients in Canada to access unique benefits that meet any pet owner's needs

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, today announced a partnership with Petline Insurance Company, a leader in the pet insurance market. Through this partnership, NFP can offer its Canadian customers Petsecure pet health insurance. NFP's new pet insurance offering complements its array of specialty insurance products that include motorcycle, equine, collector car, boat, recreational vehicle, snowmobile, travel and DigitalShield cyber protection.

"We're thrilled to partner with Petline and offer this great product that helps our pet owner clients to protect their pet's health," said Greg Dunn, managing director, Personal Risk, NFP in Canada. "We know how important pets are to our clients, and Petsecure will provide them with the type of comprehensive coverage they deserve."

Petline's flagship brand, Petsecure, offers different solutions to suit the unique needs of individual pets. The pet health insurance plans include coverage for comprehensive accident and illness coverage with dental, alternative therapy, preventive treatments, and behavioral therapy protection. Petsecure works to help protect pets and give owners peace of mind.

"We are happy to join with NFP in Canada to offer pet health insurance to their customers and have more pets protected across Canada," said Raegan Ahlbaum, vice president of Operations for Petline. "With combined experience as insurance specialists, it was a natural fit."

"At NFP, we want to provide our customers with a comprehensive array of insurance offerings that give them peace of mind regardless of the product or coverage they require," said Pat O'Neill, vice president, Specialty Personal Lines, NFP in Canada.

About Petline Insurance Company

As the first licensed insurance company in Canada to focus solely on pet insurance, Petline is a leader in the pet insurance market since 1989. Petline is one of the Definity Insurance Company family of companies and has a number of product lines. Their flagship brand is Petsecure pet health insurance, and they launched Peppermint Pet Health Insurance in 2018 as their lower-cost option. Petline also underwrites for OVMA Pet Health Insurance, Pet Insurance for Hudson's Bay customers, Desjardins Pet Insurance Program, The Personal Pet Insurance Program, Toronto Humane Society Pet Health Insurance, and Nova Scotia SPCA Pet Health Insurance. Each brand offers distinct coverage options with unique benefits at varying price points. Petline helps Canadian pets live longer and healthier lives by enabling their owners to provide the best in pet health care.

For more information about Petline, visit www.petlineinsurance.com.

About NFP

NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of over 7,000 global employees, including more than 1,000 employees in Canada, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

Visit NFP.ca to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

