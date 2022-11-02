Girls in Tech Startup Challenge for Female Entrepreneurs Now Accepting Entries

Girls in Tech is one of the oldest and most successful nonprofits in gender equality and DEI with membership of 130,000+ women and allies in 50 cities in 42 countries

Since 2014, 15,000+ entrepreneurs have been funded, mentored and supported through the Girls in Tech Startup Challenge, the organization's signature entrepreneurship pitch competition series

Girls in Tech Startup Challenge 2022 open for applications through November 25th

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Girls in Tech , a global nonprofit working to erase the gender gap in tech, has launched the Girls in Tech Startup Challenge 2022, the organization's signature entrepreneurship pitch competition. Applications are currently being accepted through November 25th.

Since the Girls in Tech Startup Challenge series launched in 2014, more than 15,000 entrepreneurs have been funded, mentored and supported. Sponsored by McKinsey & Company, TIAA, and Nike, the competition invites young women to provide a pitch video – five minutes in length maximum – detailing the problem they aim to solve, their vision, the unique value proposition, a business model and other details on their proposed web app, mobile app or physical product.

Pitches will be judged based on the innovation, framework, and market viability of the product. Finalists get cash prizes to help them grow and launch the business, while all submissions benefit from exposure to the VC community and mentoring.

The application, requirements, terms and conditions are available here .

"The state of the economy and interest rates means money has dried up for all but the most well-connected entrepreneurs, which is why it's so essential right now to create opportunities for innovators who are often overlooked," said Adriana Gascoigne, Founder and CEO, Girls in Tech. "If you're sitting on a brilliant idea, then the Girls in Tech Startup Challenge is your chance to win funding, gain exposure and receive mentorship from experts in the tech and VC world."

Additionally, Girls in Tech would like to congratulate the winners of its Virtual Hackathon – sponsored by Nike, McKinsey & Company, and McKesson. The Hackathon series has drawn more than 100,000 participants since 2007, and this year's edition centered on providing much-needed tech solutions for the people of Ukraine. The 2022 winners:

UGrant Ukraine – a platform accelerating the funding application process for nonprofits supporting Ukrainian civilians' human rights and livelihoods. 1st place –– a platform accelerating the funding application process for nonprofits supporting Ukrainian civilians' human rights and livelihoods.

Heart's Bazaar – a web application that connects Ukrainian people needing basic resources to members of the global community who provide direct aid in whatever way they can. 2nd place –– a web application that connects Ukrainian people needing basic resources to members of the global community who provide direct aid in whatever way they can.

Robota – a service that removes obstacles in the recruitment process from pre-interview to application to the first day of the job. 3rd place –– a service that removes obstacles in the recruitment process from pre-interview to application to the first day of the job.

Founded in 2007, Girls in Tech has grown into a global leader in the gender equality movement with a membership of 130,000+ women and allies in 50 cities in 42 countries on 6 continents. Along the way, it has become one of the most prominent voices in promoting diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) in tech and the business world as more than just something to do because it's right, but because it also drives innovation and enhances a company's bottom-line.

About Girls in Tech

Girls in Tech is a global nonprofit working to erase the gender gap in tech. Today, every industry is a tech industry, with a need for people of all skills and backgrounds. We offer education and experiences to help people discover their unique superpower and hone it. We aim to see every person accepted, confident, and valued in tech—just as they are.

For more information, visit www.GirlsInTech.org or follow on Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

