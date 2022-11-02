FOUR SEASONS PRIVATE RESIDENCES LAKE AUSTIN ANNOUNCES THE EKLUND | GOMES TEAM AND DOUGLAS ELLIMAN DEVELOPMENT MARKETING AS NATIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL MARKETING TEAM JOINING AUSTIN'S LUXURY POWERHOUSE, MORELAND PROPERTIES

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin Capital Partners, Four Seasons Hotel and Resorts and Hines announce the selection of Fredrik Eklund and John Gomes of The Eklund | Gomes Team and Douglas Elliman Development Marketing to lead national and international marketing in partnership with premier Austin-based luxury residential real estate team, Eric Moreland Group with Moreland Properties for Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin.

Debuting as the world-leading luxury hospitality company's latest standalone residential project, Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin will be distinguished by its modern architecture, private waterfront access, unmatched amenities, and dedicated Four Seasons staff who will exclusively manage every aspect of the property's luxury service offering.

"With Four Seasons, Hines, Handel Architects, Page, DBOX, Douglas Elliman, and Moreland Properties, the team includes leaders in every field," said Jonathan Coon, CEO of Austin Capital Partners.

"We are excited to join forces with Douglas Elliman to further the project's marketing reach and leverage our 20+ years of experience in the Lake Austin market. This collaboration will bring Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin to a global audience," said Eric Moreland, Project Broker, Moreland Properties.

"The sheer expanse of amenities and services offered at Four Season Private Residences Lake Austin is something that we have never experienced during the course of our careers in marketing residential properties in top urban markets across the United States, and beyond. And, we have seen it all. There are so many firsts here," rejoiced Fredrik Eklund of The Eklund|Gomes team. "We are excited to promote the offering as the new standard to our extensive network of clients globally," added co-founder John Gomes.

"When we expanded into Texas about two years ago, alongside Douglas Elliman, we always had this project in our sights," said Fredrik Eklund, Co-Founder of The Eklund | Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman. "I am proud to show the world this incredible project. Our job is to further expand the project's reach where it has already had early success. This includes Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, followed by Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, and Miami, combined with an international tour. All eyes are on Austin."

"Across the Douglas Elliman Development Marketing portfolio, we have consistently seen the evolving demand for refined luxury and service-rich residences," said Susan de França, President and CEO of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing. "We are honored to partner with Moreland Properties and Four Seasons to introduce this once in a lifetime opportunity to bring Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin to the market."

Surrounded by 2,000 acres of expansive Hill Country the 145-acre community is located on Lake Austin and includes 3,070 feet of private waterfront and a residents-only marina. Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin features the first funicular in Texas and over 100,000 square feet of amenities, available exclusively to owners and their guests – including The Orangerie, a covered indoor garden with an 82-foot indoor pool, spa, private restaurant, indoor athletic and wellness center with the only indoor clay tennis court in Texas, 96- seat theater, and 300- foot infinity edge pool.

Sales and Additional Information

Available residences are offered from $4.1 million, with the Penthouse and Private Villa Collections slated to launch in early 2023. For more information, visit www.lakeaustinprivateresidences.com .

Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin, the brand's first standalone residential offering in Texas, will be an exciting complement to the existing Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Austin . The Lake Austin property also joins a growing global collection of standalone Four Seasons Private Residences in London , Los Angeles , San Francisco and Marrakech and upcoming project in Dubai .

ABOUT AUSTIN CAPITAL PARTNERS

Austin Capital Partners was founded by Jonathan Coon, Jason Subotky, and Eduardo Margain. Jonathan is a cofounder of 1-800 Contacts (sold for $900 million in 2012 and acquired by KKR in 2020 for $3.1 billion) and a producer of the film Napoleon Dynamite. During Jonathan's 22-years as CEO of 1-800 Contacts, the company helped change federal law to give Americans the right to their contact lens prescriptions while delivering a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 80 for customers. Jonathan describes the common thread in these ventures as "working with great teams to solve hard problems and create delightful customer experiences." Jason, previously at Goldman Sachs, is a partner at Yacktman Asset Management, a distinguished Austin-based investment advisor with $18 billion in assets under management. Eduardo is a tech entrepreneur, real estate investor, and a cofounder of the new Austin FC soccer team and $260 million stadium.

ABOUT FOUR SEASONS HOTELS AND RESORTS

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts opened its first hotel in 1961, and since that time has been dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 124 hotels and resorts, and 50 residential properties in major city centers and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveler reviews and industry awards.

ABOUT HINES

Hines is a privately owned global real estate investment firm founded in 1957 with a presence in 285 cities in 28 countries. Hines oversees investment assets under management totaling approximately $90.3 billion¹. In addition, Hines provides third-party property-level services to 373 properties totaling 114.2 million square feet. Historically, Hines has developed, redeveloped or acquired approximately 1,530 properties, totaling over 511 million square feet. The firm currently has more than 198 developments underway around the world. With extensive experience in investments across the risk spectrum and all property types, and a foundational commitment to ESG, Hines is one of the largest and most-respected real estate organizations in the world. Visitwww.hines.com for more information. ¹Includes both the global Hines organization as well as RIA AUM as of December 31, 2021.

ABOUT ERIC MORELAND | ERIC MORELAND GROUP | MORELAND PROPERTIES

As the Lake Austin and luxury market leader for over two decades, Eric Moreland Group has represented Austin's most exceptional and exclusive residential real estate transactions. As an elite unit within Moreland Properties Brokerage, Eric and his associates provide their clients access to the resources of one of Austin's most respected agencies while offering concierge-level services. Consisting of a powerhouse team of experienced agents, innovative marketers and skilled support staff, Eric Moreland Group offers all-encompassing services and is the most sought-after luxury real estate broker in Austin. Moreland Properties is backed by the global invitation-only network, Forbes Global Properties.

ABOUT THE EKLUND | GOMES TEAM

Celebrity and luxury driven, The Eklund|Gomes Team is a staple of New York, California, Texas and Florida real estate. Founded by John Gomes and Fredrik Eklund, star of Bravo's Emmy Nominated Million Dollar Listing New York and Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, the Team has sold over $15 Billion of residential real estate over the last decade. They have successfully sold 100+ new developments across the country setting countless record sales and earning them the moniker "The Brokers to the Stars". Consistently ranked on industry hot lists, including The Hollywood Reporter Power Brokers and Variety's Real Estate Elite, Eklund | Gomes continues to sit on the top, bringing in $4.5 billion in transactions in 2021 alone. In 2022, they notched one of the priciest sales of the year for New York at 432 Park Ave., for $70.5 million. Recently, the team was honored with the 2021 ICON AWARD by Douglas Elliman for their illustrious career having amassed over 2M followers on social media. With 90 agents in 13 major U.S. markets and plans for further expansion, there is no real estate team with more reach, exposure, or influence.

ABOUT DOUGLAS ELLIMAN DEVELOPMENT MARKETING (DEDM)

Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, a division of Douglas Elliman Realty, offers unmatched expertise in sales, leasing, and marketing for new developments throughout New York City, Long Island, Westchester, New Jersey, Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Texas. The company's new development hybrid platform matches highly experienced new development experts with skilled brokerage professionals who provide unparalleled expertise and real time market intelligence to its clients. The firm is heralded for its achievements in record breaking sales throughout each of its regions. Drawing upon decades of experience and market-specific knowledge, Douglas Elliman Development Marketing offers a multidisciplinary approach that includes comprehensive in-house research, planning and design, marketing, and sales. Through a strategic global alliance with Knight Frank Residential, the world's largest privately-owned property consultancy, the company markets properties to audiences in 51 countries, representing an over $87 billion global new development portfolio. https://www.elliman.com/marketing

